It’s time to save humans from pangs of plastic

A recent news article in the Daily Nation about a study report revealing that plastics were found in participants’ blood proves the veracity of the danger of plastic not only to the environment but also human beings.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), commonly used in disposable water bottles, was the most widely encountered plastic polymer while polystyrene, used in food packaging, was found in about half of the samples and 36 per cent of the samples, respectively.

This comes after the recent Earth Day celebrations under the theme ‘Invest in Our Planet’, calling for businesses to shift to sustainable practices.

A 2019 Unep report says 91 per cent of plastic produced in the world ends up in rivers, lakes and oceans, primarily in places with limited recycling capacity. It can alter habitats and natural processes, reducing ecosystems’ ability to adapt to climate change, affecting millions of people’s livelihoods, food production capability and social well-being.

Nairobi produces 2,400 tonnes of solid waste daily, 20 per cent of it plastic with only 45 per cent reused, recycled or transformed into a form that can yield an economic or ecological benefit , far below the 80 per cent target set by the government for 2030.

In 2017, Kenya moved to the forefront of the global war on single-use plastics by outlawing the manufacture, sale and distribution of plastic carrier bags. In 2018,Nema tried to include single-use plastic containers, like bottles made from PET, in vain.

Environmental problems

Plastic bottles make an excellent choice as a material in many industries due to its chemical resistance, strength-to-weight ratio, shatterproof properties, flexibility to be molded into different shapes at a lower cost and low cost.

But now, producers, consumers and government must switch to packaging options such as glass, aluminum cans, paper and boxed and metal bottles. Glass and aluminum bottles are 100 per cent recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without loss of quality.

Using recyclable glass and aluminum when making new bottles reduces the manufacturer’s carbon footprint. Aluminum cans are also friendly as they are small, lightweight and airtight and not made from fossil fuels like plastic. They, therefore, contribute less to environmental problems such as acid rains and oxygen-free zones in the oceans.

Stakeholders such as Nema should enact policies that will ensure manufacturers adopt packaging materials other than plastic. Corporate tax breaks can incentivise adoption of alternative packaging modes. That includes VAT exemption for products that use these alternatives. Consumer should be educated about the dangers of using plastic bottles and other packages so as they make more informed purchasing decisions.

A little advocacy will make a sizeable change.

Non-plastic packaging will forestall the effects of plastic on human beings, the environment and biodiversity as it will help to mitigate the pangs of climate change — hence more sustainable and resilient individuals, livelihoods and environment.