Time to rid Ardhi House of the odious ‘Augean stables’ tag

The story is told of a Greek King called Augeas who was reputed to own more livestock than everyone else. Each night, his immense flock would be herded into stables that were never cleaned. To rid the enclosures of the choking filth, the Greek hero Heracles had to divert a river through them.

The phrase Augean stables has since then been used to refer to places teeming with dirt and corruption. Until recently, Kenya’s land registries would have easily qualified for this infamous tag, given the rampant illegal land transfers, forgery of title deeds, intentional misplacement of titles and other illegal activities of cartels and rent-seekers domiciled there.

But with the introduction of the National Lands Information Management System (NLIMS), such misdeeds will be a thing of the past.

The digital land system will help tame land fraudsters working in cahoots with rogue officials at the Lands offices. So audacious were the cartels, Lands CS Farida Karoney once publicly lamented, they would even hack government computers.

The sanctity of title deeds is a well-entrenched legal concept. The doctrine of indefeasibility of title underpins the land titles system. Section 26 of the Land Registration Act 2012 provides that the certificate of title is prima facie evidence that the person named on it is the absolute owner, unless the title was obtained through fraud, misrepresentation or acquired illegally, unprocedurally or by corrupt methods.

The new digital system is supported by an online platform known as ‘Ardhi Sasa’ that allows paperless transactions, thus curtailing unauthorised human intervention.

Criminal networks

In the past, Ardhi House cartels would secretly transfer land without the owner’s knowledge and consent.Parcels that were either undeveloped or whose leasehold was nearing expiry were the most susceptible to fraud.

Criminal networks also colluded with unscrupulous surveyors, lawyers and officials to sub-divide such land for sale to unsuspecting buyers. In 2017 alone, more than over 7,000 such cases were reported.

According to the National Crime Research Centre, corruption in land deals and peddling of fake titles are among the leading types of land-related crimes, often leading to violence and conflict among individuals and communities.

The online portal will also help shore up revenue collection in the form of land rates.

A digital land registry underpins both the constitutional right of access to information held by the state (Article 35) but also the right to property (Article 40). Hence the need to fast-track the rollout of the digital registries in the counties.

More than six million new title deeds are waiting to be handed over to land owners across the country under the National Titling Programme.

There is, however, urgent need to shield the new system from cyberattacks and other forms of sabotage. The Lands ministry should also sensitise the public on how the system works and its benefits.