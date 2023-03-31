Time to restore sanity in the matatu business business

It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to earn a living and go about other activities in these tough times.

Every morning, you see people rushing to work, students going to school as others board public vehicles headed in different directions.

During all these struggles, matatu touts, commonly known as makanga, mishandle pedestrians in the name of trying to persuade them to board their buses or matatus.

Others are harassed and mishandled while disembarking from these public vehicles.

Basic etiquette and customer care skills would teach the makanga that how they treat their customers is very important.

In most cases, the touts grab people’s bags and other luggage in a way that traumatises these would-be customers.

This has led to serious trust issues, as these tactics are sometimes used to rob people by forcibly taking away their bags.

This is totally unacceptable, as it is one’s right to choose the mode of transport they would be comfortable with.

Verbally abused

The worst part is that even after boarding these matatus and buses, the passengers still get mishandled by either being squeezed between others or being verbally abused and denied change.

Granted, Kenyans are going through a rough economic patch. It is, therefore, understandable that everyone is working hard to survive.

This is, however, no reason to mistreat others. Customers have to be treated right to keep them coming back.

To ensure all travellers are safe, the government should enforce the so-called Michuki traffic rules to ensure matatu crew are organised in their work.

The drivers and the conductors should be trained to handle passengers courteously at matatu terminuses, bus stations and at all pick-up points.