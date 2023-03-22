Time to end Ukraine war 

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been on a three-day tour of Russia. He was scheduled to hold high-level talks with President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

Although China is calling itself a neutral party in this conflict, the US has alleged that China is supplying arms to Russia.

China’s stated intervention seems to have the potential to strengthen the country’s relations with the United States and western Europe, which have suffered greatly as a result of the war. The conflict has also destabilised the global economy and undermined China’s own Belt and Road Initiative.

To be sure, relations between Putin and these western countries still remain frosty.

Arrest warrant

The International Criminal Court has even issued an arrest warrant for Putin, though that does not seem to bother him. He has even made an unannounced visit to Ukraine’s Mariupol region, which Russia once controlled.

The war has taken many lives and lots of properties have been destroyed. Millions of people have been left homeless. It is sad to note that, in the twenty-first century, people still go to war.

The effects of the Second World War are still visible in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and may remain so for many generations.

Western countries have kept a watchful eye on this visit by Xi Jinping. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has also appealed to Russia and Ukraine to stop the war, which has led to skyrocketing prices of food, medicines, and other essential goods around the world.

Many African countries have been dependent on wheat from Ukraine, but now their governments are forced to buy grain from other countries at high prices.

Whatever comes out of the Chinese leader’s visit, this war must be stopped to save humanity.