Time to end lupus stigma

May 10 was the annual World Lupus Day, which is observed through events to raise awareness of the complex autoimmune disease and support those affected by it. Lupus makes the body’s immune system hyperactive, attacking healthy tissues and organs. In Kenya, more than 750,000 people suffer from lupus with women disproportionately affected, at 9:10.

There are diverse types of lupus disease, which can affect any part of the body. They include systemic lupus erythematosus, which is the most common and affects multiple organs and systems. Cutaneous lupus erythematosus primarily affects the skin and can manifest as rashes. Drug-induced lupus is caused by medications that produce lupus-like symptoms. Neonatal lupus occurs when a lupus mother passes certain autoantibodies to her baby.

Symptoms include fever, weight changes (either loss or gain), hair loss, fatigue, joint pain and skin rashes resembling the shape of a butterfly on the cheeks. Diagnosis can be challenging due to the similarity of symptoms with other diseases. It is not contagious and is treated with steroid tablets.

Since many individuals with lupus face discrimination and misconceptions about their condition, which can exacerbate their physical and emotional burden, addressing the stigma is essential. By fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, we can empower those living with lupus to lead fulfilling lives and contribute positively to society.

Raising awareness of lupus can include public education while advocacy would establish groups to provide financial and emotional support to patients. State support and advocacy with insurance companies are essential as treatment is expensive.