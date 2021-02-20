Time to end dictatorship and culture of sham polls in Africa

Uganda voting

A voter uses a plastic tub to secure privacy to mark her ballot paper at a polling station in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Nelson Chamisa

Advocate and leader of the MDC Alliance

What you need to know:

  • The ruling parties, in particular, have always treated opposition parties as if they were illegitimate and enemies.
  • Yoweri Museveni has been at the helm of Uganda for 35 years and has just imposed himself for another term.

Africa cannot afford to continue with the authoritarian, dictatorial and despotic forms of governance that are predominant on the continent.

