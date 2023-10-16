Time to ditch oil for other energy sources

The price of crude oil is on the rise. Whilst there is a movement for green energy, the modern world cannot be imagined without the use of petroleum; it runs on electricity and fuel.

Heating, lighting, manufacturing, travel and transportation are all fuelled by mostly non-renewable energy, including coal, petroleum and natural gas. Plastics are made from oil by-products.

Oil is invaluable to the medicine and pharmaceutical industry as well as agriculture. Oil and derivatives play a role in all our activities.

Crude oil is one of the world’s most important commodities and its price has ripple effects through the broader economy. Rising oil prices mean higher petrol prices at the pump, higher shipping costs and increased input costs for producers.

In early 2007, the price of oil was $50 per barrel but hit its all-time peak of $147 in July 2008. In 2020, economic activity came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Higher oil prices

There was a nosedive in international travel, factories were working under-capacity and demand for most products had plummeted, leading to a reduction in manufacturing.

Consequently, the aggregate demand for energy reduced. The major oil producers slashed output.

With the global vaccination initiative, countries were out of lockdown, putting air travel back on track. Suddenly, the demand for energy skyrocketed whilst the supply remained low. Non-oil-producing nations had depleted reserves and demand for oil rose exponentially. This surge in demand led to a strain on supply and the market forces gradually raised the price per barrel.

The Russia-Ukraine war since last year has exacerbated the situation, leading the price to peak above $100 per barrel, although it slowly reduced to $80 in December. Now, Opec has made it clear that they are committed to higher oil prices.

Early last month, Saudi Arabia announced extended production cuts till yearend. This besides Opec-plus production cuts led, for the most part, by Russia. Production cuts decrease the supply of crude oil to the market, and if the demand remains stable or increases, oil prices will hit $100 per barrel and higher.

Israel-Hamas conflict

Countries have been reporting the lowest oil inventories. There are massive cuts in the global supply led by Opec-plus nations and elevated oil prices have an extremely negative impact on the rate of inflation.

High crude oil prices make it difficult for the Treasury to fight inflation. High prices drive up inflation. Often, Treasury solves this situation by raising interest rates and the banks tighten lending.

This leads to a gradual rise in unemployment numbers, which, in theory, should lower inflation and at the same time, there is this very strong market force that works in the opposite direction.

Dearer oil is a big reason why inflation is not contained. The increases may stay for the foreseeable future with trickle-down effects on virtually every aspect of our lives. With the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, oil prices are expected to spike further and speculated to reach record-high levels next year.

Kenya must shun over-dependence on petroleum.