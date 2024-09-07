Time to control e-cigarettes use in Kenya

The upsurge of the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in recent years has introduced a completely different angle to the global conversation on tobacco use.

Also known as Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), e-cigarettes have gained popularity due to their perceived lower risk compared to traditional tobacco products.

However, this perception is not devoid of controversy. Though marketed as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes, studies have detected harmful compounds such as volatile organic chemicals and heavy metals in e-cigarette emissions.

The devices are designed to produce an aerosol by heating e-liquid containing nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerin, and flavorings that is delivered through vapor and not combustion.

While the aerosol is often believed to contain fewer toxic substances than cigarette smoke, they pose significant health risks particularly to young people who have embraced it and made it part of their culture.

Potential health risks

Despite e-cigarettes being touted as a safer option, the health risks associated with their use are alarming. According to recent studies, short-term effects include exacerbated bronchitis, asthma, and elevated blood pressure. Long-term use poses significant dangers that include nicotine addiction.

A major cause for worry that in part informed the need for amendment of the Tobacco Control Act (2007) is how, through their marketing, e-cigarette makers have enticed adolescents partly due to their appealing flavours and the status symbol they are perceived to be.

Currently, the Tobacco Control Act of 2007 does not explicitly address e-cigarettes. This lack of oversight has allowed e-cigarettes to be marketed and sold with minimal restrictions, increasing their accessibility and giving room for abuse especially by young people.

To mitigate these risks, it is crucial that necessary amendments are done to include e-cigarettes within the same regulatory framework as traditional tobacco products.

In introducing the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, currently before the Senate, I intend to close this gap by introducing a raft of measures, including the demand for mandatory health warnings on e-cigarette packaging. This amendment is critical in raising awareness to consumers of the potential health risks they expose themselves to by using e-cigarettes.

Adverse health effects

Secondly, the bill aims at regulating how e-cigarettes are marketed by demanding existing restrictions on tobacco advertising be extended to e-cigarettes.

Ultimately, the goal of the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, is to ensure that nicotine concentrations are kept within safe limits, to prevent addiction and adverse health effects.

Implementing excise duties on e-cigarette liquids, similar to those on traditional tobacco products is also proposed. This will help regulate their availability but also generate revenue that can be channelled back to public health initiatives such as public education campaigns on nicotine and its use.

On their own, these legislative adjustments will not guarantee sufficient controls on use of nicotine substances. There is need to involve different stakeholders in recommending and adopting measures to ensure a safer environment for all Kenyans, particularly young people who are at high risk of nicotine addiction.

The Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024 is not the magic bullet that will summarily deal with this public health crisis but a platform that will not only start a conversation but also instigate change.