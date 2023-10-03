Time to beat breast cancer

October is the Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the theme for this year’s campaign being “Thrive 365: Breast cancer on your own”.

This is a type of cancer that develops in the cells of a breast. It has no single cause but certain things, from age and family history and lifestyle, could affect one’s chance of getting it. It is one of the commonest infectious diseases among women, hence the need for awareness.

The risk factors include advancing age, obesity, family history or genetics, smoking and hormone replacement therapy.

Becoming pregnant for the first time and breastfeeding for a year or less could trigger escalation of cancer cells around the breast. Other risk factors include low levels of vitamin D, processed foods and exposure to certain chemicals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says breast cancer causes 685,000 deaths yearly. About half of the cases occur in women with no specific factors other than sex age.

Besides, WHO notes, 0.5 to one per cent of men had breast cancer as of 2020. That shows everybody should be involved in bringing down the statistics as both genders can be infected.

Tackling breast cancer

Nutrition is key to good health. Some foods strengthen the body’s immune system, minimising attack by disease-causing micro-organisms. In regard to tackling breast cancer prevalence, consumerism of foods like dark leafy greens, berries, fatty fish and fermented foods are advised.

Avoid foods with low-nutrient and high-calorie components, such as soda, fast foods and chips. Screening for early detection of the disease is advised in order to properly set up an effective diet programme.

Governments and international organisations need to collaborate in advocating healthy living by stepping up messaging campaigns.

Targeting remote and marginalised areas would ensure the campaigns are effective. It is prudent to adopt lifestyles that keep us fit, translating to high production. Practices like body exercise and keeping one’s weight in check have a huge boost to healthy lives.