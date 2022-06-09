Time to act on Covid-19 health bias

While fighting the Covid-19, deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) continue to impact poor nations at an alarming rate. More than 15 million people aged 30-69 die from NCDs yearly, 85 per cent of them in low- and middle-income countries. In Africa, more people die from cancer than malaria because many of the latest cancer treatments have not yet reached lower-income countries.

Recent estimates show it can take four to seven years longer for new medicines to be authorised for use in Sub-Saharan Africa than in America or Europe and many others are never made available, greatly limiting patient access to critically needed treatments. Procurement channels can be tedious and cumbersome.

Initiatives like the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) and Africa Vaccines Acquisition Trust (AVAT) have helped during the Covid-19 pandemic, enabling pooled procurement and increasing cost-effectiveness and transparency for emergency medicines and supplies. But still, hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses are available for free yet the vaccination rate for adults in Africa is roughly 15 per cent.

Covid-19 underscores the global health inequality, raising an alarm for urgent intervention with combined efforts of governments, private and public institutions, and organisations. It is evident that the global health equity gap is wide and urgent measures are required to narrow it. Everybody has equal rights to high-quality, safe and effective medicines and vaccines.

Achieve breakthroughs

Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO Pfizer over the past two years since the start of the pandemic, said he learnt that when you let go of ‘business as usual’ and rethink the norm, we achieve breakthroughs. He said Pfizer developed a vaccine in just nine months and a treatment that would have taken many years took them 18 months, while they manufactured and shipped more than three billion of the vaccines to nearly 180 countries and territories in just one year.

Another breakthrough is needed with similar focus as in countering Covid-19 to end health inequities between rich and poor nations.



