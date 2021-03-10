Time security studies were included in school syllabus

In line with Einstein’s premise that every new generation of problems requires new approaches, Kenya’s new education curriculum must provide solutions to modern security challenges.

Just like the rest of the world, terrorism is a thorn in Kenya’s flesh. The country’s proximity to war-torn Somalia, where the Al-Shabaab terrorist group is domiciled, makes it bear the brunt of the menace.

To mitigate the mutating threat, Kenya ought to continually review its counter-terrorism strategies and explore ways to keep terrorists at bay, deter attacks or enhance responsiveness to minimise harm.

The new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is a golden opportunity for introducing security studies in schools to prepare learners to deal with such modern threats. Perhaps the designers of CBC had this in mind as it seeks to, among other things, build competency in critical thinking and problem-solving.

Under this core competency, CBC seeks to equip learners with life skills and competencies to empower them to effectively handle challenges like insecurity. These include safety awareness, emergency preparedness, basic first aid and cybersecurity tips.

After the Garissa University College attack, which killed 148 people, questions were raised on the ability of our learning institutions to respond to terrorism. Suggestions included introducing security awareness lessons in schools for learners and teachers to make them security conscious, reporting suspicious activities and individuals, and acquire self-defence skills.

Surprisingly, most Kenyans are clueless on what to do in case of a terrorist attack.

Students need to be taken through basic terrorism safety tips, especially the Run-Hide-Alert-Fight Principle: Flee from danger, report to the authorities and first responders and, as a last resort, fight if possible.

Cybersecurity

With technological advancements characterising the new world order, students also need to be sensitised on cybersecurity. There is a need to ensure the computers and other digital devices used to administer online content to learners are safe and free from undesirable content.

More importantly, safeguards are needed to ensure the terrorists roaming online do not radicalise and recruit learners.

A generation whose public discourses are dominated by betting and social media banters is a time bomb. It contrasts with yesteryears, when free time was spent reading Shakespearean literature.

Additionally, the government can reintroduce paramilitary training through the National Youth Service (NYS) for all pre-university students. This will instill discipline, promote self-defence skills and enhance volunteerism. Phased out in early 1980s, the programme effectively inculcated nationalism, which comes in handy to protect the country.

Countries like Israel, China and Singapore have prioritised both the paramilitary component and life skills in learning institutions as part of mitigation to gun violence and terrorist attacks. This explains the high level of patriotism by their citizens.