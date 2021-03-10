Time security studies were included in school syllabus

National Youth Service

National Youth Service cadres rehabilitate the Nakuru-Kisumu railway line in Molo last year.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Mugwang'a

What you need to know:

  • Students need to be taken through basic terrorism safety tips, especially the Run-Hide-Alert-Fight Principle.
  • With technological advancements characterising the new world order, students also need to be sensitised on cybersecurity.

In line with Einstein’s premise that every new generation of problems requires new approaches, Kenya’s new education curriculum must provide solutions to modern security challenges.

