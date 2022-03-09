Time is ripe for specialised sexual and gender-based violence courts

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome gives her speech at the Supreme Court on May 21, 2021 after taking her oath of office at State House, Nairobi.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Murgor

President

International Association of Women Judges - Kenya Chapter

What you need to know:

  • Unlike most cases, in SGBV cases there is a survivor who has gone through a traumatic, debilitating and life-changing experience not of their making.
  • With little or no care or protection afforded them, they are constantly subjected to re-traumatisation by the justice process.

March 10 will be distinguished as a momentous day. First, Kenya marks its inaugural celebration of the International Day for Women Judges. Designated by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/Res/75/274 passed on April 28 last year, the day will be used to fete women judges and magistrates, provide a forum for public education and inspire young girls and women.

