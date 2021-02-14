Time politicians fuelling conflict in Marsabit were dealt with decisively

Marsabit herders

Herders attend a peace meeting in Marsabit in 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Mugwang'a

On April 10, 2006, Kenya was sent into mourning. Five MPs and nine other individuals accompanying them died when a military cargo plane carrying a high-level delegation on a peace mission crashed in Marsabit District (now Marsabit County). Two others died while being treated.

