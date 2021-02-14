Time politicians fuelling conflict in Marsabit were dealt with decisively

On April 10, 2006, Kenya was sent into mourning. Five MPs and nine other individuals accompanying them died when a military cargo plane carrying a high-level delegation on a peace mission crashed in Marsabit District (now Marsabit County). Two others died while being treated.

Among the dead was Dr Bonaya Godana, who was said to be one of the finest scholars the country has ever produced. Then, he was the Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament during the Mwai Kibaki era. In the previous Moi regime, he headed ministerial dockets such as Foreign Affairs and Agriculture. He remains one of the smartest sons of Marsabit County (then Marsabit District).

Also killed in the crash alongside the then-North Horr MP were his Saku and Moyale colleagues Abdi Sasura and Guracha Galgallo Boru. The Marsabit trio was the northeastern region’s powerbrokers. Others killed were then-Internal Security Assistant Minister and Nakuru Town MP Mirugi Kariuki and his Regional Development Authorities colleague, Laisamis MP Titus Ngoyoni.

The delegation was on its way to Marsabit for a meeting to quell tribal tensions. Scores of residents, including two dozen schoolchildren, had been killed in the region a few months back amid what came to be known as the Turbi massacre of July, 12 2005.

Property lost

But the blood of these sons of the soil did not quench the warlords’ thirst for blood.

Fast-forward to last Monday and gunmen raid Manyatta Ote in Marsabit Town, killing a woman and fleeing with more than 40 goats. A day later, a multi-agency security team repels an attack at Turbi Police Station. In between, hundreds of people have died and property worth millions of shillings lost in what is essentially inter-ethnic flare-ups.

Just what is eating up Marsabit?

Several studies and interviews have established a number of causes for this deadly ethno-suicidal tendency. And what stands out is that the conflicts are ethnic, mainly revolving around the Borana and Gabra communities — yet the county is home to people of many other ethnicities. Those forced to suffer the cost of the war include the Rendile, Samburu, Turkana, El Molo and Daseenech.

Many attribute the unending feuds to environmental stress, a strain on natural resources eliciting conflicts over water and pasture, as well as competition for land. Poorly defined boundaries between pastoral communities have also been cited.

But as most of the studies done on the subject point out, the main instigator and trigger of the fights is politics. One such, by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) published by Reliefweb in August 2019, says “the conflict appears increasingly to be driven by politically instigated ethnic territorial expansion (illegal settlements) and a contest to increase voter numbers for the 2022 elections”.

Formed alliances

It said the link between the conflict and politics emerged during the past two elections — in 2013 and 2017. Then, the Borana were pitted against the dominant Gabra and both formed alliances with minority ethnicities.

Another important observation: “In Kenya, like elsewhere, election victory guarantees decision-making power in a county. Residents say politicians from both communities encourage clansmen from across the border to settle in the border areas of Marsabit to swell voter numbers. The outsiders also provide additional manpower to their Kenyan kinsmen for attacks against rivals. The politics of ethnicity has dominated previous election campaigns and politicians from both communities did little to promote unity and harmony in the county government.”

Now that we know the problem is politics, the solution is almost obvious: Politicians. In the current set-up, the members of the county assembly (MCAs), MPs, Senator Gordana Hargura and Governor Mohamed Mohamud Ali cannot escape blame or responsibility.

In a recent bizarre incident, four people were arrested in a county government vehicle over supply of weapons in Elle Borr.

To save county and country everyone, including politicians, residents and the government should do all it takes to arrest this conflict and encourage peaceful coexistence.