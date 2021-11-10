Time local businesses stepped up their ambition for climate action

From changing weather patterns that imperil food production and rising sea levels that raise the risk of devastating flooding, the effects of climate change are global in scope and unparalleled in scale. Yet, the impacts are strongly felt at the regional and local level. We are already witnessing the negative impacts of a changing climate with the net damage costs likely to be significant and increase over time.

In Africa, where almost 40 million more people were pushed to extreme poverty and the region experienced its first recession in 25 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an uncertain future looms as climate change becomes the next big threat.

According to a 2018 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics report, climate change-related consequences such as drought and floods cost the country 2-2.4 per cent of its GDP yearly. Droughts cost Kenya eight per cent of GDP every five years.

At the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) to chart the way forward, the needs of the continent to adapt and remain resilient must take centre stage. At the COP26, Africa should address climate change as a two-front battle: Environment and economic. How can it be supported to deliver on its development ambitions on a sustainable pathway without pushing further the limits of the planet to sustain us?

Addressing climate change and coping with its consequences needs tremendous effort and an understanding of its impacts. The urgency of this crisis is understood better by young people; whereas adults negotiate, they are demanding immediate action. What is needed is an intergenerational dialogue which allows for exchange of solutions and innovation that are unifying in nature and result in rising to the challenge at hand.

In this global battle, capital markets are a tremendously crucial tool. Government intervention is unquestionably necessary. But lowering emissions ultimately rests on the private sector realising the business potential presented by sustainability. For governments and business, partnerships are essential for a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

Sends strong signal

Business sends a strong signal when they set targets on climate and renewable energy, increase commercial demand and grow investment in climate change solutions. That pushes the government to develop policies that support companies and investors by adding clarity and increasing their confidence, accelerating climate investments. This is the ambition loop that will drive progress towards achievement of the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals.

The United Nations Global Compact is strongly urging companies to raise their ambition. Only then will we achieve a positive tipping point with 1.5 degrees Celcius-aligned corporate strategies the new normal for businesses and their supply chains.

It provides the platform for businesses to demonstrate bold leadership. The Climate Ambition Accelerator is equipping 50 companies in Africa with the necessary knowledge and skills to accelerate progress towards science-based emission reduction targets consistent with the 1.5°C pathway, putting them on a trajectory towards net-zero.

Companies have a unique chance to be at the forefront of the climate movement, reinventing how they can collaborate with governments and the UN to shift sectors and change the way we conduct business. Investing in climate technology holds a huge promise for businesses in Africa — from building high-quality carbon offset markets to addressing the gaps in access to green energy.

Our only chance for survival is for all of us to step up our climate actions and goals, and corporate leaders have the potential to do so. We must demonstrate to the next generation that we are serious about steering the world toward a better, more sustainable future.