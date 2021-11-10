Time local businesses stepped up their ambition for climate action

Chimneys emit smoke at a factory. The private sector should do more to combat the impact of climate change on the environment.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JUDY NJINO

What you need to know:

  • Lowering emissions ultimately rests on the private sector realising the business potential presented by sustainability.
  • Companies have a unique chance to be at the forefront of the climate movement.

From changing weather patterns that imperil food production and rising sea levels that raise the risk of devastating flooding, the effects of climate change are global in scope and unparalleled in scale. Yet, the impacts are strongly felt at the regional and local level. We are already witnessing the negative impacts of a changing climate with the net damage costs likely to be significant and increase over time.

