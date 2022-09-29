Time is ripe to review, but not scrap, CBC

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is ripe for review, now that stakeholders are bitterly inveighing against it.

There have been concerns from parents that CBC is too expensive for them during these hard economic times and they can’t afford to offer basic education to their children yet they are supposed to.

Being in its initial stages, CBC has faced several hitches that have made parents miss the outgoing 8-4-4 system.

Pupils are given surprise lists of items to buy and parents are left with the whole burden to shoulder.

Being a curriculum that bases its difference from 8-4-4 on competence, CBC ought to show benefits at every stage in terms of how competent the learners become compared to their counterparts who go through other systems.

CBC scholars should possess more of the necessary skills than their 8-4-4 colleagues and knowledge that portrays technicality in the application.

A product of the education reform that aimed at a curriculum based on the needs and potential of the learners, CBC is close to seven years old, which is requisite for international periods of review.

There is a need to assess whether it is in line with our expectations or not. However, doing away with CBC should never be an option. It will ruin the lives of more than four million learners who, at this point, cannot start afresh.

The needs of all our learners are universal; they need a curriculum that will make them competent in the job market nationally and internationally.

By giving the learners basic skills, examiners should be able to identify their potential and train them in specific careers where they can make a living immediately after graduation.

We should avoid a scenario whereby, at 15 or 16, a student is forced to pursue subjects that are non-examinable and irrelevant to their career. After five steps or grades, they should be pursuing only subjects related to their career.

Lastly, CBC should be free of charge with all learning materials provided by the government.