Time for scientists to lead

Ever wondered why society is happy to pay a pilot, footballer, accountant or estate agent well but would decry few well-paid engineers and scientists? Or lawyers study for about the same period as scientists, work similarly long hours and often even shoulder the same kind of responsibility but are terrifically more highly paid than the latter?

It boils down to an assumption that scientific conversations shouldn’t have a place in political debates. Or scientific research can take place in a vacuum — without society’s blessing. And that science isn’t a political institution, governed by society and beholden to its political will.

Society has historically wielded the power to select who’s permitted to become a scientist. There’s also the issue of societal control over scientific research. Scientists, like everyone else, are subject to being swept away by their society’s cultural currents. When they vote in elections, they’re partly deciding what scientific research will be prioritised.

Recant scientific assertions

Society also determines what kind of knowledge scientists are allowed to acquire and distribute. For instance, the Vatican imprisoned Galileo and forced him to recant his scientific assertions that the Earth revolves around the Sun to avoid being burnt at the stake.

Well, it would apologise after many years. Stalin’s Soviet government supported the science of Lysenko, a pseudoscientist who rejected basic principles in biology, for his theories supported Marxism.

In a thriving democracy, society shapes politics, politics shapes science and science influences both society and politics. And there are socioeconomic implications to this. The understanding and implementation of science are vital to the modern nation’s fortunes.

Perhaps that’s why, in the 2021 Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index scientists were voted the second-most trusted people, at 61 per cent. In the August general election, let’s increase scientists’ participation in governance and public policy.