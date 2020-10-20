Time for safer online spaces blueprint now

Just like any novel technovation, the internet has opened a veritable hornet’s nest of questions on the manner in which the individual and the collective human species interact virtually.

Notably, the internet has been a panacea for the world’s most troubling and teething problems. There is also minimal doubt that it has been instrumental in shaping the contours of the complex phenomena of life. New feats of enterprise and opportunities have been the hallmark of the online world.

Unfortunately, offsetting these gains is the astronomical rise of harmful content and behaviour on online platforms.

The prevalence of a whole catalogue of illegal and harmful content seeking to undermine public discourse, promote terrorism and destroy the moral fabric of society is now part of the internet design.

In the Kenyan online space, some platforms have been used by anonymous people to ridicule, harass and bully other users. Others are filled with fake profiles by cons.

But while the country has made tremendous strides in enacting legislation appurtenant to the online world, little has been done to address content regulation. This is quite surprising as lack of robust laws could drag our online spaces to the abyss of damnation.

Regulation would help to achieve a secure, robust, safe and open internet and open up a litany of benefits to individual users and institutions providing online spaces.

‘Netizens’ would understand the risks and opportunities of online activity, entrepreneurs tap into the vista of the digital economy and firms be responsible when promoting freedom of speech and provide online spaces free of vile content.

Duty of care

To facilitate enjoyment of this bundle of benefits, the laws ought to develop a well-defined statutory duty of care against institutions and companies that offer platforms where user-generated content can be accessed.

The owners of TikTok, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other platforms should be made to bear responsibility on the safety of users and any danger posed thereto. Anything short of proper regulation is a recipe for chaos.

A statutory duty of care behoves the need for an independent enforcer or regulator of the laws whose task would be to keep these companies in check.

To curb negligence and promote excellence, the enforcer ought to be clothed with adequate power, such as punishing companies or imposing liability of officials.

The Office of the Data Commissioner, to which the President recently nominated Immaculate Kassait, can be tasked with the enormous duty of making online spaces safer.

Whereas safe online spaces is an extremely relevant matter in these times, however, such regulations should not erode the gains by the internet.

The internet ecosystems that promote freedom of expression, make digital markets flourish and showcase creativity should always be let to thrive.