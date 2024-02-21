Time for producers to put eco-labels on foods

It is 6.30am in the gym. I've finished my squats. I sit down with a non-regular member of the gym. Rick Ross' thunderous voice echoes through the gym. My friend asks me what I ate last night and I tell him I had five eggs. Then he nods.

After an uneasy silence, he tells me he buys most of his food online. And I ask him, "How much impact does the food you order online have on your environment?" He rambles and mumbles.

Well, this is not uncommon. My friend is just one of Kenya's 2.1 million active online food consumers. According to the Kenya Food Index Report, the estimated market size for online food and beverages is Sh1.8 billion and is expected to grow to Sh3.8 billion by the end of the year.

By 2028, it is expected to grow by 10.60 percent to reach a market volume of US$799.90 million. While this estimate is exciting in terms of job creation and boosting local economies, it raises serious environmental concerns.

Even as we race against time to tackle climate change, one aspect of environmental sustainability that is often overlooked is food eco-labelling. A recent study by the Consortium for Labelling for the Environment, Animal Welfare, and Regenerative Farming (CLEAR) attributed this to a lack of consistent global data. Yet, according to research by the University of Cambridge, up to 81 percent of shoppers would prefer to see carbon labels on the food they buy.

It's easy to see why. Sustainability labelling is like a superhero cape for consumers. Eco-labelling lifts the veil of mystery and reveals the environmental performance of the product - it's like having a personal eco-assistant to help you live a greener life. It raises your environmental awareness and gives you a strong sense of responsibility. Suddenly you're a savvy eco-warrior.

You are not just buying, you are making a statement for a better planet. What is more, eco-labelling provides you with a trust seal, a loyal sidekick that attests to the authenticity of a product's environmental claims. And as a producer, it is your shining armour that sets you apart in the marketplace. With a distinctive label on your products, you demonstrate your commitment to environmental sustainability and exceptional performance. It's a win-win for the environment and your bottom line.

For maximum impact, environmental labels should be simple to understand, provide instant insight into the impact of a product or meal, and act as a framework for automatically linking environmental data.

So what can be displayed on an environmental label? First and foremost, it is important to avoid carbon tunnelling when assessing the environmental impact of products. The label should allow you to communicate a wealth of detail about your environmental objectives, targets and progress. This could include information about the welfare credentials of your products and suppliers, as well as any sustainable initiatives you've put in place.

All of this information contributes to a comprehensive assessment of the company's approach to sustainability. Labels should be based on clear, peer-reviewed scientific data sources.

Don't be left behind in the sustainability shift.