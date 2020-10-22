Time for green partnership

Over the past few months, the world has changed in ways we could not have imagined a year ago. But even before Covid-19, the path to a sustainable future was under threat: We had problems related to the climate emergency, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Something had to be done to reconcile planet and economy, and the European Union took a critical step forward with the launch of the European Green Deal.

From the way we produce to the way we consume, this is an ambitious growth strategy that aims to take on the massive climate and environmental challenges we face. Our success will hinge on international partnerships, including trade agreements and green initiatives.

A crucial partnership is with our closest neighbour, twin continent and natural partner: Africa. The EU and Africa need to opt for a low-carbon, resource efficient and climate-resilient future to deliver the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Climate change

We can achieve that by having a solid international partnership with ambitious objectives. This means proposing integrated responses that tackle climate change and environmental degradation, and consider the economic and social dimensions.

Our focus should be on making rapid progress on areas with great potential for both continents: Sustainable energy and food systems, protecting biodiversity through restoring ecosystems, fighting wildlife trafficking and sustainable management of forests, land and protected areas.

For example, with our project, “Beyond livelihoods at the Lake Naivasha,” we show how the fight to save biodiversity and reverse the changing climate can help to restore communities in a very difficult situation.

The green transition will need massive investments; public funds aren’t enough. This is why we are de-risking investment to pave the way for more private sector engagement. Working for mutual benefit, Africa and Europe can “build back better”, building a greener, sustainable and inclusive world.

Ms Urpilainen is the European Commissioner for International Partnerships.