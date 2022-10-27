Time for economic hero

Every community has its hero. This is a person who has dedicated themselves to fighting for progressive change and removing oppression.

Emancipation from the shackles of the colonialist is a memorable event for Kenya and other countries in Africa.

The heroes of Kenya fought to protect both its people and the natural environment so that it could prosper as an independent African nation.

Being a hero is no walk in the park; that’s why there aren’t many heroes. But Kenya still produces some.

Being a hero is about suffering for others, making sacrifices for a higher calling and being courageous in the face of danger.

Kenyans recently celebrated the great day of heroes. It is good for the citizens to honour the past and current heroes, who committed themselves to changing their society.

The list of Kenya’s heroes includes Kenya Defence Forces soldiers, who have put their lives on the line to pursue a human cause in neighbouring Somalia; athletes, who have raised the national flag high; and also presidents, who have laid a foundation for the nation’s progress at various phases.

But Kenya also needs a hero who will stabilise the economy, which was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenya has made major political and economic reforms that have contributed to sustainable economic growth, social development and political stability over the past decade.

But the main developmental challenges still include poverty, inequality, youth unemployment, transparency and accountability, climate change, weak private sector investment and economic vulnerability due to natural disasters.

Amid the economic revival struggle, Kenyans want a real hero who will focus on macroeconomic stabilisation—by, for example, expanding spending or cutting taxes to stimulate an ailing economy, or slashing spending or raising taxes to combat rising inflation or to reduce external vulnerabilities.

We would be able to access resources essential to life, including finances, quality housing and food and a job that provides a stable living wage, hence portraying the real heroics of our future Kenya.