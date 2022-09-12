Through public-private partnerships, we can improve literacy skills and learning spaces

Education holds the key to empowering people from all backgrounds. I can attest: education has played a major role in shaping my life — as it has for many others who have used what they have learnt to uplift their lives and change their communities for the better.

As the world marked the International Literacy Day on Thursday, September 8, I pondered about the clarion call for this year’s celebrations which was to transform our literacy learning spaces.

Literacy is a fundamental human right. It is a catalyst for inclusion and sustainable development. We owe a lot to our educators who have selflessly dedicated their time to impart literacy skills among our learners at every level.

We all have a role to ensure that every learner gains the necessary literacy skills by leveraging partnerships to transform some of the learning spaces through an integrated approach in the perspective of lifelong learning.

As public and private sector players, we must thus collaborate with our communities to build conducive learning environments that empower our learners. This will build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

Specific needs

We can do this first by working with education bodies in our communities through research and evaluation to know the specific needs of our learners, including how to enhance the learning spaces to serve them better. We can then use the findings to set up appropriate programmes to bridge the literacy gaps in our communities. These programmes and initiatives will have the evidence needed to provide learning spaces designed specifically for those with the highest literacy needs.

For instance, an Uwezo East Africa report in 2018 showed that Bungoma, Tana River and Turkana counties had glaring literacy gaps. As a result, the Safaricom Foundation partnered with Zizi Afrique and the Ministry of Education to come up with the Accelerated Learning Programme that has empowered over 36,000 learners to acquire literacy skills in the last four years.

Secondly, infrastructure plays a key role in promoting literacy among learners. Through public-private partnerships, we continue to invest in spaces such as classrooms and libraries in our communities for effective learning. This is not just a brick-and-mortar investment; it is investing in the skills of learners and growing the knowledge pool in learning institutions to enhance lifelong learning among our learners. Proper infrastructure has an effect of increasing enrolment rates which will avail opportunities for more learners to gain literacy skills.

Research shows that there is a correlation between higher literacy rates, higher social development, and sustainable development. I am thus encouraged that in this year’s budget, the government has invested Sh544 billion in education.

Technological interventions

Thirdly, technology creates another dimension in education and enhances literacy skills through providing novel learning spaces but also experiences for learners. This can be bolstered through public-private partnerships. If there is anything the Covid-19 pandemic taught us, it is that we can leverage the power of digital technology to enhance education. We are currently witnessing an increase of mini-apps that are customised for various learning needs.

Education has not been left behind in the generation and development of these applications where the private sector develops learning technology and the content.

And the public sector, through government, approves and fine-tunes the content to the curriculum standards. This has been evident especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Good case studies include platforms such as Eneza Education and Zeraki that have enabled learners’ study through technology with approved content by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

Web-based services

Learners can gain skills from wherever they are provided they have a device where content can be relayed through SMS or through web-based services. Teachers still play a crucial role in these tech platforms as conveyors and guides of the information.

Transforming literacy learning spaces requires all hands on deck. In July, we were part of a partnership that launched the Digital Talent Programme whose target is to upskill 1,000 participants based on the digital skills currently in high demand thus creating a healthy digital talent pipeline.

As a business, we know that learning and opportunities to enhance one’s literacy skills is a lifelong process. We are internally implementing the #1MoreSkill initiative, which seeks to fast-track future digital skills readiness across the business and to address existing skill gaps as part of our plan to become a purpose-led technology company by 2025.