This is why general education should supersede skilling

Eight decades ago, members of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University did a report on the place of a general education. For them, two things defined a truly general education: Humanity and citizenship.

It involved preparing individuals for life as complete human beings so that they could not only take up their roles in society, albeit narrowly fixed to trades of their choice, but do so with a touch of humanity.

We live in a time that is more unpredictable than most. New technology triggers more ideas into the same man who designed it and who, by dint of curiosity and fear of obsolesence, keeps innovating. It, hence, becomes generative. Consider the Chat-GPT phenomenon by Open-AI, for instance, which threatens to render academic writers redundant.

Our children may be creative but in a negative way; precisely so since the creativity is nurtured in a toxic environment. You only need to go through negative memes on social media to understand what creative negative energy is. Today, crime finds strength in creativity: We steal creatively, cover up crime creatively, tell lies creatively and whatnot.

Education must address itself to these impediments, not be a mere tool of fitting one into the job market. A general education must cut across levels and experiences, uniting people over common humanity and citizenship—way above the specialist areas that divide them—while affording them the means for trainability in the face of change. Such education must be offered as basic, given that a majority of the citizenry don’t pursue education to higher levels. The more the lower levels are strengthened, the better for society.

Specialist education cannot be overemphasised at the expense of a general education that spells humanity, common heritage and citizenship. Three reasons stand out. One, early specialisation results in inflexibility which is antithetical to fluid opportunities and, not least, exposes one to the risk of being rendered obsolete if not redundant.

A good example is the current craze where individuals are being trained in vocational trades with the belief that they’ll find opportunities in foreign countries. Before long, some of the trades will either be replaced by machines or taken up by the natives once they wake up to the reality.

General education aids one in discharging civic responsibilities, making decisions—personal, social or corporate—upholding good relations and, generally, distinguishing right from wrong. It proffers the fundamentals—common knowledge and values required to excel in one’s specialisms, much more, reinvent capabilities in the face of change.

The world does not lend itself to strict boundaries in terms of specialism. A pliant mind, seized of a strong foundation of basic education, is necessary for adaptability in the face of the ever-changing world. I cringe at the ignorance displayed by people who interpret the competency-based education as one geared towards preparing workers! Their obsession with job-related skills is the surest way to kill generations.



