This is what Kenyans want

Six months after the Kenya Kwanza government came into office, several emerging issues calls for its attention.

First, the perpetual rising cost of living is turning out to be a major concern. Of great concern is the rising cost of education owing to the implementation of the CBC system and the impending university fee increase.

Secondly, the government should know its limits in its drive to raise funds through taxation. Kenyans are highly taxed, which has reduced their purchasing power.

This explains the sluggish economic growth and slowing business. Over-taxation of businesses could be counterproductive in the long run and cause investor flight to other, ‘business-friendly’ countries.

The perennial youth unemployment makes them feel forgotten by successive governments. That the previous regime had promised a million jobs annually and failed to do so for 10 years left most youth disillusioned and contemptuous of the government’s ability to tackle the issue.

The millions of jobless youth hope the institutional bottlenecks will be urgently addressed even as the government works towards creating employment to take advantage of the massive human resource in the youth bulge.

Access to healthcare is a big challenge too, especially, for poor Kenyans in rural areas. The government must address the perennial shortage of health workers and shortages of essential and basic medical supplies.

Equipping rural health facilities must be prioritised to counter the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. More needs to be done to ensure wider access to quality healthcare services.

Lastly, put in place multi-agency efforts to protect water catchment areas. For a long time, the focus has been on the large and protected areas, such as the Mau Forest Complex. But the smaller ones are fast disappearing due to poor agricultural practices.

The new government should prioritise the welfare of the citizens and progressively grow the economy.