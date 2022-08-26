This is not merely a Raila and Karua versus IEBC petition 

The 2007 post-election violence set off a series of reforms.

One was the setting up of the post-election violence commission of inquiry dubbed the Waki Commission and the Independent Review Commission led by South African Judge Johann Kriegler.

The Waki commission drew more attention than Johann Kriegler, and reasonably so; the country was paying attention to the violence and displacement horror stories more than the equally essential reforms.

The Kriegler commission, among others, recommended adopting a biometric registration system aimed at securing the verification of voters at polling stations.

The findings of the Kriegler Commission and the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution introduced several changes in the electoral processes, including the enactment of the Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, the Elections Act, 2011 and the Elections Regulations 2017.

Mr Raila Odinga, who was then Prime Minister, was instrumental in the reform agenda that led to the promulgation of a new constitution.

It was the disputed 2007 election, which he rejected, that to a large extent led to the reforming of the Kivuitu elections agency.

Pivotal role

It would be selfish to say there were no other players, but Mr Odinga’s role in the 2010 Constitution will remain pivotal.

In 2013, I was not in a room where Mr Odinga watched the election results.

I’m, however, told that after the declaration of the presidential results, he turned around and uttered the following words to a hushed room: “I have not lost this election; Kenya has.”

It was not transparent; with a paltry 8,000 votes to cross the 50+1 mark, the apex court refused to admit evidence, citing technicalities.

The 2013 election petition outcome will go down the history of this country as the shortest and “unexplained” verdict (delivered in less than five minutes).

The former Prime Minister would later publicly tell the country that then Chief Justice Willy Mutunga failed to deliver justice to CORD supporters. The Kenyan people lost; the Supreme Court won.

The Supreme Court ruling had a bearing on the subsequent election management in this country. It was, again, strengthening electoral jurisprudence and Raila Odinga had played a role in this.

Fast forward to the 2017 presidential election, past midnight, I watched as the former Prime Minister rejected the presidential results.

We were less than 10 people in a room at our command centre along Waiyaki Way when this happened.

Calm and collected, Raila Odinga told us, “For how long will our country take shortcuts to governance?”

The streaming of election results at Bomas of Kenya had stopped, and every time the tallying resumed, the gap between Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta was a constant 300,000 votes, before stretching to more than a million votes; the transmission of results punctuated by “hanging” and resumption led to a lead in favour of the ruling coalition.

The election results came in fast and furious in what at first appeared to be an efficient process.

An international observer mission led by former US Secretary of State John Kerry gave the election a clean bill of health; exit pollsters termed the polls free, transparent and verifiable. They were wrong!

"Accept and move on"

The NASA presidential candidate held his ground; the election had been rigged.

The victors weighed in with the famous chorus of “accept and move on”, which he resisted and headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the election results.

The election was nullified. The Supreme Court cited massive illegalities and irregularities.

The IEBC had at least seven days to verify the election results. Still, on day three and without the results from all the constituencies, the electoral agency called the elections in favour of Uhuru Kenyatta based on the constituency-level results.

The Chebukati-led commission had four more days to declare the election results but failed to do this.

The nullification of the presidential election saw the survival of the Supreme Court but a suppressed NASA coalition; the coalition boycotted the polls and justifiably so because those accused of mishandling the election were to conduct the repeat election.

The 2017 Supreme Court ruling, primarily based on the Raila Odinga Vs. IEBC petition, made wide-ranging recommendations that the Chebukati-led commission ignored to implement, resulting in what looks like the making of another bungled election this year.

The IEBC failed to implement recommendations that would have led to a more robust, transparent, and accountable commission. Again, Mr Odinga was at the centre of this improvement.

The coalition was vindicated; the outcome pointed to a compromised commission that needed reforms.

I’m not a lawyer, but the evidence I have come across points to a systematic massive electoral fraud at the polling station level, a departure from the constituency-level electoral fraud that led to the nullification of the 2017 presidential election.

Glaring discrepancies

Many independent tallies of Forms 34A indicate glaring discrepancies.

A glance at the Azimio la Umoja presidential petition gives you an insight into blatant electoral fraud worse than what this country witnessed in 2017.

They say the safest place to hide is in plain sight. The shouting from Kenya Kwanza has been, “Show us your numbers; ours are in the IEBC public portal.”

A walk into this portal reveals election fraud on a scale never witnessed before.

What are meant to be statutory Forms 34A have revealed questionable records; uploading of fake Forms 34A, some without security features, some bearing the same handwriting while displaying conflicting presidential election results.

I cannot tell the outcome of the 2022 presidential election petition.

But I can bet the Supreme Court will recommend the prosecution of electoral officials for election offences, a review of the announcement of the presidential tally and the strengthening of the IEBC results portal, among others.

Again, it won’t be a Raila Odinga Vs. IEBC petition, but yet another move to correct what is wrong with our elections culture, which seems to be anchored on who can steal first.

It has become fashionable to be reminded that “Kama wengine wanaiba kwa nini Raila asiibe?” or the now famous line, “He did not have agents, and it’s why his election was stolen.” A lopsided argument.

IEBC must conduct a free, fair, credible and verifiable election; one does not need agents to protect yourself from a lawfully constituted electoral agency.

We did not have an election on August 9, 2022, but a selection with a predetermined outcome in mind. Sad but true.