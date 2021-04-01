This is how we can increase the uptake of coronavirus vaccine

Covid-19 vaccination

A government officer gets Covid-19 vaccination in Nakuru. The Ministry of Health has added people aged 58 and above in Phase 1 of the ongoing Covid-19 priority vaccination groups.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Catherine Maina

Nephrology nurse

What you need to know:

  • Most Kenyans are willing to get vaccinated, if only to stop the curfews and avert the looming economic noose.
  • Kenya must train doctors, clinical officers and every other registered healthcare provider on how to administer vaccines and monitor for side-effects

Kenyans are a resilient people. We have this unmatched optimism in the midst of calamity beautifully punctuated by a diminished capability for defeatism.

