This is how we can increase the uptake of coronavirus vaccine

Kenyans are a resilient people. We have this unmatched optimism in the midst of calamity beautifully punctuated by a diminished capability for defeatism.

It is this daring hope that has been plucked from the nation’s soul when the new county lockdown was introduced on March 26 by presidential decree.

The country having been unfurling its economic wings following the initial year-long lockdown and curfews, the latest move was met with a lot of resistance. From haughtily erected roadblocks to the lack of economic relief package for vulnerable Kenyans, the rain will not just beat us, it will soak us to the bone and carry us in its raging waves of economic desperation.

The furnace wrangle regarding which vaccine is the best has been doused by the waters of urgent and immediate questions, like how soon we can get out of this. Students have had their goals and aspirations once again wrapped in a cloud of doom and gloom with no end in sight. The tourism industry has had its wings clipped during take-off. Just like the pandemic, these restrictions are hitting the prince and the pauper in equal measure.

Slow walk to freedom

We are a year into the Covid-19 pandemic and, surely, we must be a little wiser than we were when it started. Thanks to the gods of science, we have several vaccines in the market and Kenya outdid itself when it imported some. It has, however, been a slow walk to freedom with regard to vaccine uptake. That should not make the Ministry of Health lackadaisical in the plan for vaccination.

Change is eternally uncomfortable, and Kenyans score straight As in resisting it. That is why we recycle our political leaders and then spend the next four years complaining about them. We are comfortable in the familiar. Covid-19 vaccines are unfamiliar and, in undeniably patriotic Kenyan style, we must first oppose them.

Kenyans online and offline have spent the past few weeks bashing the vaccine and shrouding it in unprintable mysteries. But time has come for the rubber to meet the asphalt. Most Kenyans are willing to get vaccinated, if only to stop the curfews and avert the looming economic noose.

This awareness of the community approach to change should have incentivised the ministry to lay the ground for increased vaccination. Regrettably, it has taken a presidential directive to prioritise 58-year-olds in the programme.

What else has slipped past the Department of Public Health? There should be a clear-cut eligibility criterion on who gets the jab first. That should have been part of the policy eons ago.

Covid-19 vaccination has been unnecessarily reduced to an emergency yet it did not have to be. The blessing of globalisation in healthcare is that we can learn and borrow practices from each other. One of these is how to go about vaccination programmes. Besides healthcare workers, people who offer essential services, like the police, should be in the forefront of getting the jab. Ordering Cabinet secretaries to go first while ignoring the plight of essential service providers is self-defeating.

Vaccination should not be left to nurses only if we are to achieve a remarkable vaccine uptake in the hope of herd immunity. Kenya must train doctors, clinical officers and every other registered healthcare provider on how to administer vaccines and monitor for side-effects. With the acute brain drain of nurses, the remaining ones are overworked and demotivated.

Licensing vets

Some countries have gone a notch higher by licensing veterinary officers to administer and monitor Covid-19 vaccination. Kenya may not need to go that route; we have a wide array of healthcare workers who only need a little training to do the job.

Vaccine resistance has been present since the birth of the earth. It will go on for a while. However, the President’s address to the nation of March 26 has had Kenyans of sober mind thinking again about the inoculation. Nobody wants to be cooped up in the house.

If we have a flickering glimmer of hope in vaccination, then we are willing to take it. The Health ministry must fully utilise this open window of opportunity to ensure everyone receives the Covid-19 jab.

