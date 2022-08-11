This is how we can easily make environment safe after elections

Article 42 of the Constitution entitles every Kenyan to a clean and healthy environment.

The obligations of the citizens and the state relating to the environment and natural resources are also clearly provided for in Art. 69 and 70.

Art 69(2), particularly, calls on the citizens to cooperate with state organs and other persons to protect and conserve the environment and ensure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources.

Chapter 20(27) of the Environmental Management Act (EMCA) CAP 387 prohibits the release of pollutants into the environment.

In line with the polluter pays principle, the law compels the polluter to meet the cost of decontaminating the polluted environment.

Some policy and legislative frameworks at the national and county levels have quoted ‘polluter pays’ as a key principle in solid waste and effluent management, putting the polluter in the spotlight to carry their own cross and clear the mess.

One such policy framework is The National Solid Waste Management Strategy 2015, commissioned by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) in 2015.

And, barely a month ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the Sustainable Waste Management Act, 2021, an Act of Parliament to establish the legal and institutional framework for the sustainable management of waste.

Pollution is defined as the introduction of contaminants into the natural environment that causes adverse change.

Branded election materials

For close to two years now, various parties have used myriad strategies to win the electorate in the just-concluded general election.

One of the strategies used by political parties and individual contestants that can be classified as detrimental to the environment is the massive production and distribution of branded election materials.

Most of these, especially cloth, have a short-use lifespan but are persistent in the natural environment once disposed of.

Based on previous patterns, it is probable that both the contesters and the electorate would either store or dispose of the branded items immediately after the elections.

Waste from these items finally finds its way into the environment—drainages, croplands, forests, rivers and oceans—further polluting our struggling terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

However, the world is now transitioning into a circular economy, where wastes from one process are injected into new processes as raw materials, thus replacing the end-of-life concept with restoration.

The emphasis here is on sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible rather than the business-as-usual trend in the linear economy of ‘use then dispose’.

Borrowing from this concept, those in possession of the campaign materials, which have been rendered useless, can consider one or more of the following simple ‘3 Rs’.

Return to the manufacturers for recycling: This can be done by either engaging the existing recycling initiatives in the neighbourhood or pooling the materials and contacting a recycling initiative with the help of the respective county departments in charge of solid waste management.

Re-use the material by simply transforming the cloths into other forms: A shirt or T-shirt can be transformed into a reusable carrier bag or storage bag for other household items. Branded canvas posters and billboards can also be innovatively put into other uses.

Redistribute: Sharing of the items with other members of the society who may be in urgent need of them can extend their use life and prevent disposal into the environment.

Lastly, those who distributed the election materials can also be held accountable, based on the polluter pays principle and the election laws, to have the materials—which are no longer needed anyway—properly disposed of.

The parties responsible may consider sponsoring local initiatives to conduct clean-ups so that our natural environment remains safe for us and future generations.