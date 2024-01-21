This is how to make automated systems fair

Every year, secondary school placement is a roller coaster of emotions. It is a bundle of joy for people who receive acceptance letters to their desired high schools.

Those who do not are left with a sack of despair. And for individuals who receive letters from schools that they are unable to attend due to systemic mistakes, it is a jumbled mess.

A female student from Siaya County who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam last year was surprised to learn that she had been chosen to attend Lenana School, a boys’ institution, in the recently concluded selection process.

This was due to a systemic error in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS), a web-based data management solution designed to help streamline data management for informed decision-making and planning in our education sector.

Now, lend me your ears as I welcome you to the automated decision-making (ADM) realm. The Kenya Data Protection Act defines ADM as a process where decisions are made by automated means and without human involvement.

These decisions can be based on factual data, digitally generated profiles, or inferred information, such as an online decision made by digital lenders to provide a loan to an individual.

Automated decision making may be immensely advantageous to organisations in a range of areas, including healthcare, education, financial services, and marketing, as it produces quicker and more reliable results, particularly when large amounts of data are analysed quickly and decisions need to be made quickly.

Keeping this in mind, digital transformation in government includes modernisation of its public administration and improved digital interactions.

Consequently, governments throughout the globe, including ours, are using digital technologies such as ADM; a prime example is the use of ADM in the Affordable Housing Programme, where credit profiles for housing applicants are produced autonomously using a credit and risk decision-making system.

It is stated that administrative procedures are strengthened by automated administrative decision-making. In order for that to occur, thought has to be given to these six qualities: carefulness; respecting-individual-rights; professionalism; trustworthiness; responsiveness and empowerment.

However, if administrative organisations adopt automated administrative decision-making, then risks to good administration are to be expected. The use of automated decision-making gives rise to challenges and concerns related to society and ethics.

These technologies carry the risk of taking away human moral agency and autonomy, turning people into passive moral patients. They also have an increasing capacity to (re)produce and exacerbate discriminating behaviors that were previously nonexistent.

In light of this, several contemporary data protection regulations have included a right to human intervention in decisions that are based on ADM as a safeguard against damage or unjustified restrictions on an individual’s rights or interests.

EU’s General Data Processing Regulation (GDPR) addresses the ability of persons to challenge decisions made solely on the basis of automated processing. The Ministry of Education should be advised on how to make its automated systems fair.



