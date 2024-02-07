This is how new EU law will affect Kenyan products

The European Union’s zero-deforestation law (EUDR) requires companies trading in cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soya, and wood to conduct extensive diligence on the value chain to ensure the goods do not result from recent deforestation.

Kenya is a significant supplier of tea, coffee, flowers, fruits, and vegetables to the EU, accounting for 21 per cent of its total exports.

From December 30, it will be illegal to export or place the relevant products on the EU market unless they meet the following requirements: They must not cause deforestation; they must be produced in compliance with the relevant laws of the country of production; and they must be covered by a due diligence statement that shows there is little to no risk of non-compliance.

The term “deforestation-free” refers to items that include, have been fed with, or were manufactured using relevant commodities produced on land that has not been changed from forest to agricultural use, whether human-induced or not.

For items containing or produced with wood, it indicates they were obtained from forests without causing forest degradation.

In order to comply with EUDR, products must be made in a manner that respects the legal status of the production area with regard to the following: Rights related to land use; environmental protection; forest-related regulations, such as those pertaining to forest management and biodiversity conservation, where wood harvesting is directly associated with them; rights of third parties; labor rights; human rights protected by international law; the principle of free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC), including as outlined in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; and tax, anti-corruption, trade, and customs agreements.

A business that wants to sell items throughout the EU must first upload a due diligence statement to the appropriate national government via a special information system that the European Commission will set up; in a similar vein, businesses who import or export pertinent items from the EU must comply with the EUDR’s need to perform due diligence. Because of this, non-EU enterprises may be increasingly asked by their clients to supply the information required to meet their due diligence requirements under EUDR.

Non-compliance will result in penalties, which may include: Fines proportionate to the environmental damage and value of the items (it will gradually increase with repeated infringements), with a maximum of at least 4 per cent of EU turnover in the preceding year and may be increased to exceed the potential economic benefit; confiscation of the covered products or confiscation of the money generated by the commodities; temporary exclusion from public procurement processes and public funding, serious or recurrent infringements may result in a temporary restriction from dealing in such commodities in the EU, as well as a bar from using the streamlined due diligence procedure.

The biggest difficulty facing EUDR will be traceability, which calls for accurate supply chain visibility, openness in supplier and procurement processes, proactive risk management, the release of certificate signing requests, performance reports, and information verification.



