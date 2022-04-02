This election should lead us to a newer beginning 

Politicians in Kenya have letdown the country for many years. They should now give us back our country.

There is doubt whether they care about this letdown at all. There is doubt whether they care for the country if you consider the following facts. In 1963 when Kenya became independent, about 20 per cent Kenyans were living in poverty. But the number of poor people continued to increase after independence. In the 1990s, over half of the population was living below the poverty line.

Living conditions have worsened from the time of independence in 1963. Today, close to 40 per cent of the people are living in poverty. Some 15 million Kenyans live poor without means for personal needs. In fact, many live without a meal every day. Millions live without an income for food and other basic needs. Yet we elect politicians every five years with many of them promising to change people’s lives.

Millions of children cannot go to school every day. But these children from poor families sit for the same examination with the children of the rich. They will sit for the same examination with the children of many politicians, especially those who do not have enough money to take their children to Europe and America.

The children from poor families will be expected to compete for opportunities with the children of politicians and other rich Kenyans. Yet these children from poor households do not regularly attend classes for lack of food. The children of politicians and the rich Kenyans have meals all day, except those dieting to lose weight. The children of the rich and the politicians do not sleep hungry, but millions do.

Whether politicians care about these challenges is debatable. If they cared, they would be campaigning to improve living conditions. They would have improved Kenya’s development from where it was in the 1960s and 70s. But things have gotten worse. They stand for elections every five years with a promise to change the country. But they only change their status. We know it.

It is a shame that Kenya is preforming worse than before. Kenya was performing better in the 60s and 70s. As noted, less than 25 per cent of Kenyans lived in poverty during 60s and 70s, the first two decades of independence. But conditions have worsened over the years. Instead of performing better, Kenya is performing worse.

The stark reality of poverty situation in Kenya is a shame and an indictment of politicians who run for public offices promising change. It is a shame because in the 60s and 70s, we did better as a country than many others with whom we were categorised as the third world or the developing countries.

Data from the 60s to the present worries the mind because it reveals that Kenya was preforming better than many countries that are now outperforming us in terms of poverty reduction and living conditions in general. For example, in terms of per capita incomes, the measure of wealth in a population, Kenya was outperforming China until the late 1990s.

Standards of living

In 1970, Kenya’s per capita income was USD 142 (Sh994) compared to China’s per capita income of USD 113 (Sh791). In the 1990s, Kenya was still outperforming China in per capita income terms. But by 2000, Kenya was stagnating while China took off.

The wellbeing of Kenyans and standards of living in general were comparable to Malaysia and Thailand between 60s and 80s. But Kenya is now worse off than these countries. In 1979, per capita income in Thailand was USD 356 (Sh2,634). This did not compare badly with Kenya’s USD 243 (Sh1,798).

By 2020, Thailand’s per capita income was over four times more than that of Kenya. Kenya’s per capita income was about the same with Indonesia in 1979. Indonesia today has twice Kenya’s per capita income.

Closer home in Africa, Kenya was outperforming Botswana in the 60s. Today, Botswana’s per capita incomes is about six times that of Kenya. But one country that has remained stuck, without improving people’s wellbeing, is Nigeria.

Why Nigeria has failed to promote development for Nigerians is a story for another day.

These are not empty statistics. They mean that the citizens in these countries are doing better than Kenyans. Their standards of living and general quality of life – their wellbeing – basic services, standards of education and health care are better than in Kenya. Citizens in these countries have better standards of living. Because of this, they live longer than Kenyans.

Life expectancy in Kenya today is 67 years compared to Indonesia’s 71. China and Thailand have 77 years.

The countries that Kenya outcompeted in the 70s have eradicated poverty. If not eradicated, only very few live below the poverty lines. China and Indonesia, for instance, have lifted millions out of poverty. Our numbers of poor people are on increase.

The fact that Kenyans are living worse than a few decades ago should worry politicians. It should worry them because they are responsible for the challenges citizens face. There are several ways in which they have pulled the country back.

Deliver development

One, the politicians are not committed to ‘project Kenya’. They are committed to pursuing regional and ethnic interests because this is where they get votes from. But even here, they do not have a visionary agenda for their own communities. They do not bother about their own regions. They do not press for delivery of services even for their own communities. For them, it is enough that they are elected.

Again, data on basic services are a damning indictment to politicians. In 1990, only 41 per cent of Kenyans had access to safe, clean water. Some 30 years later, in 2022, the number increased only by 10 per cent. Only 51 per cent have access to safe water.

Second, the government has failed to deliver development because it is captured and held hostage by ethnic, reginal, and elite interests. It is a small group of political and ethnic elites that drive national agenda. But the agenda they drive is selfish and only meant to grow their businesses and advance their personal interests.

The politicians in these other successful countries had one thing in common, they were visionary and keen to develop their countries for the future generations. They have development planning boards with competent professionals who advise on government programmes. For example, the Kenya National Economic and Social Council under President Mwai Kibaki. It is now inactive or not prominent at all.

Third, the civil service and our bureaucracy in general is also captured by ethnic and regional interests. Our bureaucracy is no longer the professional group that delivered development and services in the 1970s and 80s.

The bureaucrats may be technically competent, but they are only accountable to very narrow political interests. Some of them are accountable to ethnic interests and loyal to only those who influence their promotions or recruitment.

The August election should be an opportunity to set a benchmark of how to revive Kenya. It is an opportunity to get Kenya back to performance and to improve people’s wellbeing. This is only possible if – and only if – the voters begin to put conditions on those running for office.

Of course, there are no leaders among them but leaders are born out of a crisis. The crisis about lack of leaders to transform Kenya is sufficient to get a few leaders who will care about Kenya.

Politicians, please give us back our country, you have let us down.