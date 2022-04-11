This budget failed acid test

The Sh3.3 trillion 2022/23 Budget presented before Parliament on Thursday by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani had some disgusting statistics. Jubilee’s last budget, themed “Accelerating Economic Recovery for Improved Livelihood”, elicited mixed reactions.

The Budget proposes to collect more than Sh2 trillion from taxpayers while a Sh846 billion deficit will be sourced from domestic and foreign debts. Yet public debt, which is at variance with economic growth, has become the proverbial millstone around the neck. With the debt ceiling expected to hit Sh8.6 trillion by June, Benjamin Franklin’s “He that goes a borrowing goes a sorrowing” rings true.

The IMF and World Bank had lamented the upsurge of public debt, recommending austerity measures like reducing civil servants and abolishing income tax relief. Sh146.8 billion was allocated to the ‘Big Four Agenda’, up from Sh4.7 billion, but the trickle-down effect and intended economic elixir have registered poor economic performance.

Effects of Covid-19

More than four million Kenyans, particularly in arid and semi-arid lands, are food-insecure or even hungry due to a ravaging drought and disaster ill-preparedness. Paradoxically, while the Covid-19 pandemic was attributed to poor implementation of the Big Four, allocations to manufacturing and food security programmes were cut by Sh23.7 billion. And despite agriculture being the economic mainstay, it was given a measly Sh63 billion.

The World Bank put youth at 34.5 per cent of the population with a million entering the job market yearly. Official data show nine out of 10 jobless Kenyans are under 35. Thus, allocating Sh2.1 billion to the National Hygiene Programme (NAP), or “Kazi Mtaani” was a drop in the ocean. The devastating economic and financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic left the poor with no discretionary income.

Parliament must right the wrongs and pull the country out of its economic morass.