Thirst could be a symptom of deadly diabetes

The International Diabetes Federation says four out of five parents struggle to detect diabetes symptoms in their children. This is a major cause for concern, given that the global prevalence of paediatric diabetes is rising.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that either restricts producing if enough insulin—the hormone that regulates blood sugar—by the pancreas or prevents the body from effectively using that which is produced. Type 1 diabetes typically begins in childhood and is caused by the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin. Type 2 (or adult-onset) diabetes occurs when the body is unable to use insulin.

Uncontrolled, the disease can cause significant damage to the heart and blood vessels, nerves, eyes, kidneys and feet. The patients are also more vulnerable to skin and mouth infections and even death.

The WHO recently reported an increase in the number of children with type 2 diabetes. Given that this is primarily a lifestyle disease that is often preventable, rising rates of childhood obesity are a significant contributor to the increased prevalence.

One of the most common symptoms is excessive thirst, caused by excessive sugar in the blood, which pulls water out of the body’s tissues. Increased water intake to quench the thirst causes another symptom, frequent urination, the prolonged dehydration leading to blurred vision and fatigue.

A diabetes patient often has a fruity-smelling breath, a result of the body being forced to burn fat for energy as it cannot effectively use the glucose in the bloodstream. The diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) causes a build-up of acids, ketones, in the blood.

When a parent suspects that their child has diabetes, they should consult a doctor, who will recommend tests such as a random blood sugar test, fasting blood sugar test or glycated haemoglobin A (HbA1C) test.

The first examines blood sugar levels at any time and the second the levels after an eight-hour fast. The HbA1C test measures the average blood sugar over two or three months by establishing how much glucose is attached to haemoglobin.

Even if the test is positive, do not be concerned. Type 1 diabetes can be managed with insulin therapy for the rest of one’s life. To avoid complications, regularly monitor blood sugar levels for both. And diabetics must maintain healthy lifestyles that include a low-sugar diet and regular physical activity.

There is no ‘diabetes diet’ but keep a regular meal schedule, increase high-fibre food intake, avoid sugary foods and drinks and keep portion sizes small. Confusion, nausea, vomiting, increased thirst, difficulty concentrating and excessive fatigue could indicate hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) or DKA.

The theme for this year’s World Diabetes Day, marked on November 14, is to encourages everyone to understand the risk and response to the disease as a means of improving access to care. It is a rallying call to take steps to determine whether one has diabetes or is at risk of developing it soon.

We may think of diabetes as a “rich man’s disease” but our changing lifestyles and dietary habits could put us at risk. But though not a death sentence, it necessitate careful and deliberate management.



