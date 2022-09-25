Third-party power purchase agreements cheat code to FiT-for-purpose electricity

They say when you are happy enjoy the music, when sad understand the lyrics.

We enjoyed the subsidised power; it’s time we understood the lyrics of an expensive fossil-dominated energy mix.

This is because Kenya’s primary source of energy is obtained from hydropower and fossil fuel.

The production energy mix is 52.1 per cent hydro, 32.5 per cent fossil fuel, 13.2 per cent geothermal, 1.8 per cent biogas and 0.4 per cent wind.

In economics, we say electricity is largely a derivative of fuel; it has a direct correlation with fossil fuel.

And, like clockwork, an increase in fuel cost naturally means higher power charges. Worse, the fuel is bought in dollars and foreign exchange fluctuation is passed on to you, the consumer.

My 11-year-old son, Matthias, an avid computer gamer, taught me a word common in PlayStation lingo: Cheat code.

This is a line of text or series of commands that can be used to change a game’s behaviour, alter a character’s looks and abilities, skip levels or access other hidden features.

Landlords and homeowners, let me introduce you to the energy cheat code that will make your property and leasing preposition (for landlords) superior: Third-party power purchase agreement (PPA), a new policy shift by Kenya Power to allow third-party power distribution via feed-in tariff (FiT).

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) describes FiT as “an instrument for promoting the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources.

It allows power producers to sell renewable energy-generated electricity to an off-taker at a pre-determined tariff for a given period of time.”

Triple dividend

The policy implementation will have a triple dividend on your property and revenue. First, a third-party PPA lets you sell reliable and renewable electricity to your tenants at rates lower than the power utility (a mall is selling power at Sh12 per kWh, compared to Kenya Power’s Sh25/kWh!)

Secondly, you no longer have to invest in large-scale renewable power infrastructure.

The minimum requirement and connection obligation as per the Energy ministry’s FiT policy may be an uphill task for an ordinary investor but it’s changing.

Initially, the industrial and commercial renewable energy sector was focused on EPCF (Engineer, Design, Construct and Procure) model, where the client pays upfront for the infrastructure.

This necessitated a high initial capital investment (Capex). This is changing too, with solar PVC partnerships with real estate developers and households to design, procure, construct, finance and manage the project with a revenue share deal via a third-party PPA.

The third dividend is the flexibility to sell to third parties. This can increase the project’s commercial sustainability and offer some protection against demand-side risks under the main long-term PPA (Kenya Power).

Due to the first PPA’s long duration, the flexibility allows the plant to execute the project.

Real estate developers collaborating with industrial and commercial solar energy firms is not only a panacea to costly power but also climate-friendly.