Think about learners with disabilities

As much as the reopening of schools in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic announcement by Education CS George Magoha on October 6 is a difficult time for every parent, there is another category of stakeholders that faces quite unique challenges: Parents of learners with disabilities.

Other than the updates in the media about Covid-19 and reopening of schools, there is a lot of grapevine circulating in the streets and on social media that is causing a scare among the parents.

Whether the information is positive or negative, the fact is, they have to think of how all that will affect their child. They have to plan differently and that involves a lot of work, especially in matters hygiene.

For many learners with disabilities, reopening school this time round is not business as usual and the families bear an extra burden to ensure safety.

Difficult decisions

With the continued uncertainty around Covid-19, parents, teachers and the government must be ready to make difficult decisions in order to reduce the risks that learners with disabilities are exposed to.

First, parents must consider having an honest conversation with their children and clearly but carefully tell them what to expect from today.

Secondly, and most important, is for parents to have a discussion with the teachers on the needs of their child, how they might be affected by Covid-19 diagnosis and mitigation of risks.

School managements should also make it clear to families the level of preparedness and if the school is able to meet mitigation criteria.

As much as the Ministry of Education has developed guidelines on health and safety protocols for the reopening of schools, there need to be clarity on how issues of learners with disabilities will be addressed.

