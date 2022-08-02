They promise a paradise of jobs, but deliver hell













With all politicians seeking to win office in the forthcoming election promising us a paradise of jobs, it is quite clear that almost none of them will deliver. The faces that have dominated our politics are consistent each election period.

As one Kenyan philosopher said, “The monkeys are the same, only the forest changes”. The relationship between job creation and politics in Kenya starts and ends with the campaigns. No single elected leader has ever delivered either to expectations or even made a positive trial.

In fact, to some politicians, creating jobs for your people, equals to empowering them to dethrone you. To this side of the Sahara the less exposed you are the better for those in power. The less empowered subjects are, the more secure the politicians are.

Selling hope to a suffering majority is not a new trick to win elections. It has been there since time immemorial. Shockingly, our nation is not on any population control mechanism that can guarantee manageable figures tomorrow. We keep creating less jobs for a fast growing population.

No elected leader has ever tried to implement their impractical policies on job creation after assuming office. To a majority, assumption to office is a golden chance to devise ways of making your people poorer, so that the coins you will come back with after five years can make sense.

The reason as to why all policies aimed at job creation are impracticable and have never been implemented is simple. First, they come from dim-witted members of the society who rarely use their brain to do their job. By the admission of an IEBC commissioner, recently, most of those running for office performed poorly in class. These are the same people we have voted to do away with unemployment.

Seek greener pastures

Secondly, our politicians have a funny tendency of copying anything sparkling they come across. Many of these policies they come up with are copied from developed countries and for that reason, cannot work in Kenya. Our 60-year-old nation is in debt and has an ever increasing population that will soon be overwhelming for any regime.

Those who are below the upper age limit of being a youth (35) as specified by Article 260 of the constitution are more than 75 per cent of the population. Those between 18-34 make up 25 per cent. More than half the population is below 18. Which means the government should create at least two million jobs annually if we are serious about lowering the unemployment rate. Two million jobs means we will have less than 10 per cent of the youth unemployed by the time a president finishes two successive terms.

Of concern is how we have shifted focus to exporting labour instead of first creating jobs in our country. Unfortunately, even those who seek greener pastures elsewhere do not offer skilled labour despite having the skills. Our young men and women are in the Middle East, locked up in mansions washing dishes and cleaning toilets, yet back here they pursued engineering and accounting courses in big universities.