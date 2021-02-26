They politic, we die: Is it time we made health a political agenda?

Kenya’s nurses have been on strike since December 2020, effectively crippling the public health sector.

They are demanding better remuneration and improved working conditions, including protective gear for personal safety in light of the heightened risks in the context of COVID-19.

The seemingly simple industrial dispute has been smoldering for nearly three months now, leading to the total dysfunction of the public health sector amid an increasing demand for health services because of the pandemic.

Scenes of helpless patients in pain, and in need of urgent medical interventions but remaining unattended, are what greet you in most public health facilities across the country.

It is not too difficult to imagine the many poor Kenyans unable to pay for health care in private facilities because they either have no money or lack medical covers.

They have had to make difficult decisions to either liquidate family assets such as land to seek medical care from private facilities, further sinking the already economically vulnerable households deeper into poverty.

Others have had to let their loved ones languish in pain and eventually die. The number of Kenyans who may have died due to this avoidable paralysis could be in the tens of thousands but because we don’t get to see the aggregate number, the severity is less appreciated.

Selective public anger

Despite the needless deaths due to the State's to guarantee access to health care as provided for in the Constitution and other international human rights laws that Kenya is a party to, it doesn’t elicit public anger and outrage.

This is in contrast to the public anger and outrage that we continue to see Kenyans express regarding other failures like land grabbing, the spate of violent protests by boda boda riders whenever one of them is involved in an accident and numerous protests about the poor state of road.

While these actions have drawn much attention, we don’t see this kind of urgency and anger expressed when it comes to failures in the health system.

The grave health crisis does not even feature in the political negotiations and posturing - that while the need to ensure the Building Bridges initiative passes would warrant wooing Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) with car grants.

Health doesn’t feature as a priority, even among MCAs, who have the closest proximity to the people and understand how grave the situations are.

In addition, Members of Parliament and senators have been equally mum on this issue, choosing instead to engage in politically expedient ventures like succession politics

Why health must be a political agenda

Health has been consistently framed as a charitable service, mostly delivered through faith-based entities. Deliberate narratives have been designed to portray failure to access health services as an individual one, not as a collective systemic failure of the State.

The narratives consistently portrays the State's role as “complementing” and helping citizens efforts to realise the health right.

This charitable and individualised framing has been very effective in disenfranchising collective citizens actions in the democratic pursuit of health as a human right.

There has also been a consistent narrative to portray the public health sector as inefficient and the private sector as the panacea.

Clearly this is just a case of giving a dog a bad name to kill it, with some seeing this as a ploy to have private entrepreneurs take over the lucrative sector that is estimated to have a global value of $8.5 trillion as at 2018 (projected to reach $10 trillion in 2022).

It is thus a fiercely contested space of varied interest—politicians, corporates, health workers-- jostling for control of the vast resources, ethics notwithstanding.

The corporates whose profit focus is never hidden are known to wield immense influence, with colossal amounts spent by corporates and entrepreneurs to shift priorities in health to benefit a few connected corporates, as in the case of Kenya’s infamous multi-billion shilling Managed Equipment Scheme (MES), which the Senate Committee on Health described as a criminal enterprise designed to siphon public resources to benefit few.

Consumer organisations weak

But the consumer organisations like the People’s Health Movement remain weak and without the political leverage to influence the health policy and decision-making agenda.

It is no wonder that public interest seems to take the back banner in the health sector because there is no political capital to deliver on it; no MCA, MP, senator or even president will worry about winning or losing a seat on the basis of delivery or non-delivery of health services.

My simple proposition is that until we firmly put health in the political agenda and make it an important issue that defines the political prospects of our political leaders who happen to shape public policies.

Otherwise, we will continue to die and even the disconnected middle class who currently feel unaffected by the collapsed health system will continue paying additional taxes through harambees in numerous WhatsApp groups.