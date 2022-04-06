These elections will usher in a new type of politician

You cannot argue with age; nobody wins. It is for this reason that political succession is implicit in the human condition. Just like regimes, all generations, as a matter of demographic imperative, come and go—like the Sun.

Whereas succession planning is a foreign concept in Kenya’s political culture, at least four generations, since 1963, have had the sun set on their watch of duty and rise with another one in charge. If we divided the post-Independence Kenya into chronological republics, defined by a presidency, then we have so far had four republics and the election on August 9 will usher in the Fifth Republic.

Regardless of who becomes president, the one factor that will define this election is the arrival of a radically new or different politician: The millennial politician. See, millennials are no longer the new kids on the block and have firmly settled into their 20s and 30s with the vanguard of this generational cohort having turned 40 last year. Two other generations (Generation Z and the Alpha Generation) are right behind them with Generation Zers zooming into focus with at least five million of them becoming adults already!

So far, the political views of Gen Zers don’t significantly differ from those of their older counterparts and, for political mobilisers, there has been little shift in strategy for reaching out to younger voters. On the leadership plane, there has been a steady trickle of millennials into spaces of decision-making in the past 10 years but this election is likely to result in their being the majority of elected leaders. Perhaps the most educated generation so far, millennial politicians bring in a diverse set of experiences, competencies and attitudes on nation-building.

Millennials proper

Half of the MCAs and circa 30 per cent of MPs in the 2017 election were millennials proper. Looking at the aspirants for the various seats, it is safe to project that more than half of those elected in August will be largely millennials. This will mark a 2002-type of generational handover, where the then-“Young Turks” took over from the ‘Old Guard’.

Like all successions, this election will usher in a ubiquitous atmosphere with wide-ranging implications on the body politic and public policy. Generational succession often shutters notions, stereotypes and even foundations, depending on handled.

A generational handover comes with risks and stressors that could impact government performance and even national stability, seeing as a sample of millennials who rose to power earlier didn’t fare so well. There is a need for capacity building institutions like the Kenya School of Government and universities to craft programmes to manage the transition, the post-handover era and the shadow effects that keep striking back as public sector culture.

The looming generational handover could result in a better republic, a rueful one or even the end of the republic as we know it. Time will tell.



