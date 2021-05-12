There’s nothing to celebrate

International Nurses Day

Elizabeth Wanjiru (seated), who is 101 years old, gets a medical checked up from Medhill Group of Hospitals nurse Velma Angatia (right) at Mji wa Huruma, Runda-Nairobi.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Evans Nyabuto

What you need to know:

  • As a nurse in Kenya, I can attest that nurses are a demoralised lot.
  • Reuters reports that more than 25 medical practitioners have succumbed to the coronavirus since March last year.

The International Nurses Day was marked yesterday. During the Nurses Week, nurses celebrate milestones in the profession since the ancient times of Florence Nightingale.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.