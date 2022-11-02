There’s no perfect murder

Remember the State Research Bureau of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin Dada?

The unit, infamous for its role in state repression and killings, was led by one Colonel Mali ya Mungu (Kiswahili for ‘God’s property’), a ruthless psychotic operative.

His name evoked fear throughout Uganda and beyond—including in Kenya. Thousands of people disappeared never to be seen again.

River Nile was the favourite dumping ground for bodies, to be devoured by crocodiles and hippos.

Among notable victims of SRB were Archbishop Janani Luwum, an influential cleric of the Anglican Church in Uganda; the country’s first black Chief Justice, Benedicto Kiwanuka; cabinet ministers; and ordinary Ugandans suspected of treason.

Sources say even one of Amin’s many wives went missing and her mutilated body found in a car boot. Then-Health minister Henry Kyemba, in his book Reign of Blood, doubts that her death was normal, amid widespread rumours of an extramarital affair.

Kenya also lost freedom fighter Kung’u Karumba—a close confidant and contemporary of President Jomo Kenyatta’s during their detention in Kapenguria—who went missing while visiting Uganda on business almost 50 years ago.

Frederick Ngua from Elburgon, Nakuru County, also went to Uganda in 1977 never to return.

After the National Resistance Movement (NRM) of current President Yoweri Museveni fought to power in 1986, normalcy has returned to the country.

Sadly, Kenya finds itself in this very unenviable situation of 1970s Uganda.

Rogue crime busters had gone overboard. Their modus operandi bears the hallmarks of SRB, with abductions, killings and dumping of bodies in rivers Yala, Athi and Tana and Kijabe, Kinale and Aberdare forests.

Unfortunately, whoever goes out to commit murder should now realise that there is no perfect murder. When such crimes are committed, a trail of evidence, however minute, is left behind. It only requires a sleuth with the proficiency of a Sherlock Holmes (the fictional British detective) to unearth it.