There’s need to review law on impeachment

Supremacy battles between the governors and members of the county assembly (MCAs) have been a major challenge for leaders in the devolved units.

Although there are defined roles and obligations for the executive and lawmakers, much remains to be done to ensure their harmonious co-existence.

While the MCAs’ main roles are legislation, oversight and representation, cases abound where some overreach themselves by blackmailing the executive for selfish gain. One area of contention is the clamour for development funds, raising questions as to how they can perform oversight on projects that they undertake.

Most of these leaders aim to get political mileage out of the development projects, leading to cases where MCAs hatch plans to impeach governors, sometimes on very frivolous grounds, after the latter turned down their selfish demands.

The Mwangaza debacle in Meru is a glaring example since the third devolved government came into office after the August 2022 elections.

Sometimes an MCA only tables a groundless impeachment motion to intimidate the governor so as to be bribed to drop it. If that does not happen, the lawmakers proceed with it, only to meet their Waterloo at the Senate.

Political inclination

This is not to say that the executive, and governors in particular, are flawless. Some are as incompetent and corrupt as they come. But there are legal frameworks that stipulate the process and grounds for impeachment. However, political inclination may come into play and those not “politically correct” are finally impeached.

Governors should be protected from avaricious MCAs who behave as if they are powers unto themselves. Notably, every time an impeachment motion is brought before a governor or their elections are challenged in court, they hardly get the peace of mind to do their official work.

It’s imperative that laws governing the impeachment of governors are looked into with a fine-tooth comb to eliminate loopholes that enable MCAs to table frivolous impeachment motions.