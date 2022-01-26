There’s need to continue the easing of tax burden

According to its half-year revenue report, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh976.659 billion against a Sh929.127 billion target, a 26.4 per cent growth and 105.1 per cent performance. That comes on the backdrop of a challenging operating economic environment brought about by Covid-19 mitigation measures.

KRA attributes the performance to enhanced compliance, improved global and domestic economic recovery, extensive use of data intelligence, simplified tax processes, taxpayer engagements and education, enhanced surveillance operations with a multi-agency team and improved staff productivity.

Notably, the Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme, introduced by the Finance Act 2020 to enhance tax compliance by allowing taxpayers the opportunity to regularise their tax standing, raked in Sh5.9 billion from 6,690 applications. But it could have achieved more but for the short time accorded it.

One of the accepted maxims in economics is that the burden of a tax system is approximately proportional to income. But the gap between the taxpaying and total population is a worrying trend, leading to many feeling overtaxed. Of the 47.6 million Kenyans, about 5.5 million filed tax returns last year.

The number of registered taxpayers on the digital iTax platform marginally grew from 3.6 million in 2019 to 5.5 million and is expected to hit 8.2 million by next year. This being an election year, IEBC targets to register over 25 million voters, up from the 19.6 million in 2017. That shows the disparity of the adult population that shoulders the tax burden. While some are unemployed, the majority earn incomes that are not on the taxman’s radar.

Taxpayer education

Expanding the tax base will improve revenues and ease the tax burden. First, enhance traceability of income — including untapped sources like the informal sector, real estate, agriculture, general service sector, high-net-worth individuals and the digital economy.

Collation of data through collaboration of state and non-state agencies, adoption of a single identifier of persons and use of artificial intelligence tools and blockchain technology will unlock the many hitherto undeclared income transactions.

Secondly, boost taxpayer education about their tax obligations. Synergised involvement of the taxpayers in the utilisation of public funds will not only deepen trust and facilitate continued compliance but also enhance tax collection.

Thirdly, there is a need to expedite the development and implementation of a National Tax Policy to ensure a predictable, equitable and fair tax system for certainty and address frequent disruptions. In addition, sustain and maintain economic performance through deliberate generation of facilitative policies and strategic investments in potential areas of comparative and competitive advantage.

Finally, gradual reduction of tax rates and an even distribution of tax bands to ease the tax burden will increase disposable income for savings, investment or consumption, which will spur economic growth.