There is need to use elders more in war against terror

Elders play an invaluable role towards building harmonious and productive societies. In most communities, they mediate disputes and conflicts, preserve cultural heritage, make important decisions on behalf of the group, and guide and mentor the youth.

These senior citizens are also repositories of history and collective knowledge of most African societies, often being consulted on diverse societal issues to maintain social order.

As such, elders, especially those in the Nyumba Kumi initiatives, are key in building community resilience against social, religious, economic, political and environmental challenges.

Their usefulness is even more paramount in the ever-evolving security landscape, against challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.

Shaping societal narratives

In this regard, the Nyumba Kumi initiative, which is a people-led community policing, becomes a great enabler in the soft power approaches to fighting terrorism.

Anchored on a know-your-neighbour model, it places citizens as the first line of defense in their neighborhoods, given their knowledge of the terrain, people and events, thus the ability to spot and alert law enforcement agencies of anything suspicious within their surroundings.

Owing to the uniqueness of the histories of our communities and the myriad underlying issues through which violent extremism manifests, harnessing and integration of local stakeholders like elders is paramount to provide sustainable solutions that are specific to that locality.

These local stakeholders are able to articulate community grievances and provide alternative narratives to address the community’s push-and-pull factors to violent extremism.

Elders also have a close working relationship with National Government Administration Officers, which make them ideal for early intervention.

In addition, elders are culturally at the very centre in shaping societal narratives and messages that violent extremists might exploit to lure vulnerable youth.

Build community resilience

They are therefore invaluable in blunting narratives and reinforcing culturally relevant, non-violent values of protection and provision.

This community set-up makes it ideal to build community resilience because the residents look out for each other and that facilitates social cohesion, integration and security.

While online extremism has been increasing with increased internet use, radicalisation into violence extremism through in-person engagements still persists at the local level, albeit in small pockets.

In this regard, community elders become key resource people in providing guidance to the youth against such manipulation and collaborating with security agencies to ensure that miscreants do not radicalise or recruit young people.