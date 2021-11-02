There is a need for relook at the school calendar

The wave of unrest in schools in the past few days is a cause for concern. The damage is on an upward trajectory and the earlier we have a roundtable about it the better.

Though neither new nor unique to Kenya, seeking the way forward is necessary to avert a recurrence. Such incidents cause untold destruction of property and psychological torture to parents, who meet the cost of repairing an institution brought down by the children.

A myriad of factors should be given the attention they deserve. These include the defective education system; aimless life; permissiveness in the society; economic difficulties; and surging number of learners in one institution, causing congestion and, thus, students not receiving individual attention.

Others include defensive teaching and learning methods; indifference to the needs of the learners in a globalised society; lack of enough time for co-curricular and creative activities; defective examination and evaluation system for learning outcomes; and the general elements of indiscipline in the society.

Academic calendar

The stakeholders must urgently ventilate on these issues and also take a closer look at the academic calendar that puts too much pressure on teachers and students to complete the syllabus that there is no time for relaxation.

We thus risk having learners build up pressure, which they subsequently vent in undesired ways such as being unruly. This is symptomatic of a disorganised system that aimed at academic achievement, leaving out talent development.

While there is a need to appreciate the insurmountable challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic that should not be an excuse for executing a programme that does not meet the needs of quality focused learning.

The need to review the calendar is both urgent and important to relieve the stress associated with literally pumping content into the minds of learners. That is unethical and dangerous.