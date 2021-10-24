There is a lot to celebrate on the UN Day

On October 24 every year, the world joins hands to commemorate the anniversary of the official creation and establishment of the United Nations (UN) in 1945.

On this day, the UN Charter was ratified by a majority of the signatories, who included the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), leading to the official establishment of the global body.

On the UN’s 76th anniversary this year, which was marked yesterday, the theme of the celebrations is “Building back together for peace and prosperity”. The day is marked with several events and meetings that give the citizens of the world an opportunity to look at various agenda of the UN — including discussions, exhibitions and cultural performances.

The main function of this day is to preserve international peace and security. The UN settles disputes between member states through the UNSC by means of registration, mediation and judicial decisions. The apex organ also has he mandate to investigate disputes and determine if they endanger international peace and security. There is also use of armed forces where the option of peaceful settlement has failed.

The UN also protects human rights as they also deliver humanitarian aid and support sustainable development and climate actions.

There are some little-known facts about the UN. For instance, it was founded by 45 members but now it has 193. Its peacekeeping forces comprise 116,919 field forces from 123 countries. The UN provides food to over 90 million people. The UN peacekeeping budget is less than 0.5 per cent of the global military spending.

The UN performs broad-based tasks — from sustainable development to environment and refugee protection, counter terrorism and disaster relief. It also advocates women’s rights.

The UN should be celebrated for helping out the poor and keeping the peace in war-torn countries and promoting gender equality.