There is a lot to celebrate on the UN Day

Antonio Guterres

In this file photo UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a joint press conference with the German Foreign Minister after a meeting in Berlin, on December 17, 2020

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Aggrey Karani

What you need to know:

  • The main function of this day is to preserve international peace and security. 
  • The UN also protects human rights as they also deliver humanitarian aid and support sustainable development and climate actions. 

On October 24 every year, the world joins hands to commemorate the anniversary of the official creation and establishment of the United Nations (UN) in 1945. 

