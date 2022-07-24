The youth owe Kenya peaceful, drug-free polls election

It’s political high season in Kenya and the youth are being wooed by politicians with a view to winning over their support. The youth are mainly the ones attending rallies and directly involved in political activity.

But in that whole mix lies the allure of drug abuse so that they not only cash in on the political spending but also remain indefatigable throughout the period. Truth be told, a drugged youth means an unstable electioneering period plagued by violence and other forms of civil disorder. In the long run, the drugged youth may not even vote because of the effect of drugs.

Youths are at the top of the pecking order when mobilisation of gangs for political expediency begins, given their agility and other pre-disposing factors. Research has pointed out that drugs trigger violent behaviour. At an individual level, violence by a young person may be sparked by events in their lives, such as mistreatment or detention; loss of a job or failure to find one; rejection by a peer, partner, or family member; substance abuse; or emotional trauma.

At a group level, the decision to engage in violence can be sparked by public events—acts that citizens view as coerced or accomplished by fraud and deceit of public officials, public denigration of an ethnic or religious group, abuse by security forces, policy changes, or economic crises.

Politics, in general, tend to be a source of stress, anxiety, and tension for many people. Shortly after the 2016 presidential election, a poll found that 57 per cent of Americans cited the political climate in the United States at the time as a somewhat or significant source of stress. Stress can be a big contributing factor to the development of substance use disorders.

Election stress

Study after study shows that those exposed to high levels of stress are more likely to abuse alcohol, do drugs, or relapse if they already completed a medical detox programme and are now sober. In an attempt to escape the 2022 election stress, some people may be turning to drugs or alcohol for help. Not to mention the fact that if their chosen candidate doesn’t win, coping with the loss may make these substances even more tempting.

In some cases, drinking during election seasons is seen as trendy. The Internet is filled with drinking meets for debates and election night. While the games are meant to be in good fun, they may have more devastations and exacerbate the relationship between elections and substance abuse. For people already struggling with alcohol, this correlation may be dangerous. They may use these drinking games as an excuse for alcohol abuse, and it could push them over the edge.

A strong community infrastructure can serve as a protective factor. Communities can generate activities that offer opportunities for the youth to make decisions and share responsibility, helping them to increase their skills and self-confidence. Structures within communities, such as faith-based organisations, help them to build resilience through a sense of identity and belonging, and give them a place to grow and practise skills such as leadership.