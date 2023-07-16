The writing is on the wall, the government must listen to the people and act

The protests against the high cost of living are getting bigger and larger as the days go. More and more people seem to realise the need for turmoil. The country seems as if it is in an antebellum mood and the chiefs of state are very sure these are just paid crowds that are hell-bent to create chaos in the country.

Many interests have converged upon the opposition set dates to holler out their dissatisfaction. The transport sector was hit by threats to illegal laws that are not in the Traffic Act; the squatters of Mlolongo ever fearful that the government is about to evict them from their homes joined in; the hapless Kenyans buffeted by the high cost of living and the edge of hunger they endure day by day; the tea farm workers demoted by machines and facing economic ruins… all these motley interests converged on the Wednesday past to show their disapproval.

The result of the countrywide demos was the needless deaths of people and the destruction of property. The government spoke up its frustrations and seems to assure the police to keep shooting unarmed civilians.

They raised many voices condemning nothing else but the opposition chief Raila Odinga. He seems to be the only problem they see in this country and as soon as he keeps quiet, peace shall reign and Kenyans shall be pleased.

Suffering Kenyans

This is the myopic view that only sweeps the dirt under the carpet and the man looming large in their ‘to hate list’ is just a mouthpiece of millions suffering without the ability to raise their voices and be heard.

He is just a reflection they ought to see and measure the collective Kenyan disappointment with this relatively new government that is already partially blind and deaf to their woes.

In parts of the county, some semblance of politically instigated tribal clashes are reported with arrows killing unsuspecting ‘enemies’. If this is not nipped in the bud and the naïve instigators are not chastised and brought to book, all shall regret it massively.

Perhaps the government is on the right track with its policies; perhaps it is a new and fresh approach to economic upswing; perhaps Kenyans ought to be patient and see whether the prevailing currents shall toss them. We can have many ‘perhapses’ but the truth is that the time to wait is very painful and many are dying without even the benefit of knowing why.

The waiting window is becoming unbearable and the government must act to stem the disillusion instead of playing strong arm tactics and throwing all the blame to a single person.

Frustrated Kenyan worker

In his poem, Any which way, the Jamaican dub poet, Allan Hope aka Mutabaruka, talks to the oppressed: By de ballot or de bullet, by de Bible or de gun… any which way, freedom mus com… now yuh kill I today, yuh can’t kill I tomorrow, today for you, tomorrow your sorrow… revolution for de poor, a change mus com…

Mutabaruka inspires the black man in search of freedom to free his mind and liberate himself. The mind that doesn’t aspire for the higher level, the mind that holds him back.

And now, the frustrated Kenyan worker is out to liberate himself. A wind of change is blowing across the length and breadth of the nation. The people are fed up with empty promises. It seems the protests will continue in the weeks to come despite the threats of arrest. In the manicured lawns of State House, meanwhile, the President and his advisers have closed their eyes.

At the same time, Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is on record warning the Mlolongo squatters with the direst consequences and stating that he shall flatten all their homes; he seeks to inflame them further.