The world should join China, India in denouncing Covid-19 vaccine nationalism

Covid vaccines

People line up to be vaccinated against the Covid-19, at a vaccination center next to a residential compound in Beijing on April 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Leo Ramirez | AFP

By  Adhere Cavince

Last month, China began inoculating foreigners living in the country with Covid-19 vaccines, on a voluntary basis. A number of cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai have rolled out the vaccination programme aimed at providing equitable access to the commodities.

