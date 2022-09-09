The world is undergoing major transition in matters trade

The trade industry, which comprises both wholesale and retail, is growing swiftly as a result of the emerging trends that push the trade industry to new heights.

The global movements of goods and services, as well as money, have become the defining feature of globalisation and a global space that is increasingly connected. In the last decades, the global trade value in terms of services, goods and money encompassed about 25 per cent of the GDP. Currently, it is more than 40 per cent.

The majority of individuals across the world are aware of the merits of globalisation, such as helping companies in the recruitment of top-notch talents, which enhances competition in different companies.

The mechanisms of recruitment help the companies to be more efficient and innovative, thus new products and services, hence spurring economic growth. The most interesting thing is how the mix in global trade has undergone a transformation over the years.

Adverse effects to economies

Global trade has been affected by the Ukraine-Russia war and the impact of the Coronavirus. The world is undergoing a major transition as a result of the ongoing epidemic. In the last two years, the world economy was severely paralysed due to the impacts of Covid-19. During that time, the bankruptcy of major businesses affected the global economy.

For instance, the gross domestic product dropped by 3.5 per cent. When the world economy was on the verge of turning things around on a gradual basis, the Ukraine-Russia war emerged, creating detrimental effects to global trade. For instance, Russia is a major exporter of natural gas.

The war thus has had adverse effects on natural gas prices. Russia is the primary supplier of 40 per cent of the total natural gas demand in Europe. Other countries such as Azerbaijan, Algeria and Norway supply Europe with natural gas. Due to the Ukraine aggression, the oil and gas prices rise has contributed to disruption in global transport, especially rail freight and sea shipping.

The Ukraine-Russia war has also contributed to adverse effects on the supply chain. Global companies have found it hard to get sufficient ingredients and raw materials to enable the production of various goods and services to meet customer demands.

The overwhelmed freight yards, ports and factories mean shortages, high prices and shipping delays. The continuous sanctions on Russian industries have therefore impacted global trade. Even though the novel Coronavirus and the Ukraine-Russia war have had negative effects on global trade, there has been an explosion in the global trade of data.

Research indicates that global trade of data has gone up 45 times within a span of ten years. Numerous activities linked to data have immensely been linked to the trade of various services together with innovation and the exchange of ideas.

It is approximated that 10 per cent of the global goods trade is composed of e-commerce. In fact, 50 per cent of the global trade in services is digital. All these changes have contributed to rapid global economic democratisation. In the past, the global economy was driven by a few multinational corporations.

The might of digital business

Presently, digital platforms allow businesses across the world to participate, including start-ups. For instance, Alibaba in China has more than 10 million enterprises selling various products on its platform.

Moreover, Amazon has a platform that allows its customers to enjoy both the reach and scale of its products. It is estimated that about 86 percent of technology start-ups attain most businesses in the global market, as far as customers that are outside their home country.

As a result of the huge technological innovation, the digital literacy skills have become essential, and thus have created the urgency to have digital infrastructure that can enable individuals to take part in the digital economy.

Several people fear that if they fail to adapt to the need for digital transformation, then they can fall behind. For example, Singapore, even though it has minute natural resources, has topped the MGI Global Connectedness Index, a result of its move to become a serious regional hub in business service hub and trade of goods in South East Asia.

The future is thus bright, and if different companies and economies regard the use of digital platforms to increase their trade volumes, then there would be tremendous payoffs.

Trade and industry trends in Africa

The African trade majorly in goods and services has fluctuated in value between 2019 and 2021. Despite the increase, the global share of trade in Africa has remained constant at about 3 percent of both global imports and exports.

Trade in Africa is closely tied to external and macroeconomic events. For example, the Ukraine-Russia war has immensely contributed to a sharp decline in exports. In addition, the African exports are majorly upstream products. In the context of the novel Covid-19, that means that exports of products from Africa have been affected negatively by a decline in the demand from the developed and major emerging economies.

The recovery of the trade in Africa thus depends hugely on the recovery of trade and production in its major partners, such as the European Union and China. North Africa has had a disproportionate share of trade in Africa between 2005 and 2021, contributing to around a third of all African products and services in trade though the region consists of only five economies.

The sub-Saharan African share in terms of exports has steadily increased since 2010, mainly due to a rise in commercial services exports. It currently accounts for about 70 per cent of the total share of export in Africa in goods and services.

With respect to merchandise trade, the region has recorded imports and exports amounting to 464 billion USD in 2021. This was a drop of 3 per cent compared to 2019. The past ten years have indicated a moderate growth in trade in the region. The intra-African trade is estimated to average about 15 per cent of the overall African exports.

In addition, Africa represents about 6 per cent of the total merchandise exports in developing economies. About 50 per cent of the intra-Africa exports involve manufactures, mainly chemicals, iron and steel and other semi-manufactures. The future of African trade is promising and African countries have the capacity to reap from the global trade.

However, ideal economic policies and preparedness to handle economic strife must be put in place if this dream must be achieved. Or else, all the milestones made in Africa in terms of trade will remain a mirage.

The East African region is regarded as a major global products source as well as a fundamental mover in the global agricultural trade. Coffee and tea are the primary crops in the region. Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya have been leading in the production of these commodities.

However, Rwanda has made superb inroads and has specialized in specialty products. The East African region is considered to harbour massive resources, commercial landscape and population that present essential global trade opportunities, especially for external investors.

The IMF and World Bank statistics indicate that the region is one of the fastest growing in Africa and has a high influx of foreign direct investments. The region has been affected by some challenges such as Covid-19.

The outbreak of the pandemic led to the restriction of movements of goods and services as a means to contain the severe effects of the virus. This move affected trade within the East African borders.

The region also has trade barriers that prevent economic integration. Trade policies such as tariffs and quotas affect trade within the areas and ultimately global trade. The East African trade players such as America have worked in collaboration with respective governments to harmonise regulations and policies.

The standardization aims to stimulate the seamless movements of goods, services and people. The stimulation of economic growth in East Africa fuels trade opportunities within the region and even globally.

The success of more regional and global trade will be instigated by more public-private partnerships and will create opportunities for youth entrepreneurship and much-needed employment.

Chris Diaz is Business leader and Brand Africa Trustee