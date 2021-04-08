The time is now for progressive political unions

One Kenya Alliance

One Kenya Alliance party leaders Gideon Moi (left), Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mutethia wa Mberia

The drafters of electoral laws envisaged political parties’ cooperation is necessary for well-intended proponents. Chiefly, the Political Parties Act 2011 (PPA) recognises coalitions and mergers, respectively in Sections 10 and 11, as the legal avenues for that.

