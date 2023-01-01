The time is now for a broad-based approach to road safety in Kenya

For decades, road crashes have been a regrettable disrupter of lives and livelihoods, leaving families in destitution and helplessness. They bring to an abrupt end thousands of precious lives with survivors maimed and incapacitated, in pain and battling trauma for years on end.

A 2015 report by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Action for Road Safety says road traffic crashes kill 1.3 million people yearly, leaving 50 million more injured. That translates to 3,500 fatalities every day. The World Health Organisation reports that 93 per cent of road fatalities occur in low- and medium-income countries even though they only have 60 per cent of the motor vehicles.

In Kenya, the latest figures paint of grim picture. Last year, for instance, had the highest number of road fatalities since Independence. National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data show from January 1 to December 20, road crashed killed 4,515 people, up from 4,345 over the same period in 2021, with 16,343 injured, up from 15,249.

Of the dead, 1,620 were pedestrians, 1,209 motorcycle riders, 800 passengers, 420 pillion passengers, 408 drivers and 58 pedal cyclists.

Poor visibility

The crashes are mostly caused by poor visibility, driving under the influence of alcohol and other psychoactive substances, speeding, reckless overtaking, overlapping, overloading, jumping traffic lights, ignoring traffic signs, fatigue, incompetent drivers, use of wrong lanes, non-use of helmets, seatbelts and child restraints, and unroadworthy vehicles.

I urge motorists operating at night to enhance visibility by properly positioning signage like triangles, chevrons and retro-reflective at safe distances on the road to notify approaching motorists and removing stalled vehicles within one hour. Public service vehicle (PSV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) owners must ensure their drivers are well rested between shifts, and their vehicles well serviced before taking to the road. The drivers must also undergo regular medical check-ups to ensure they are fit to drive.

We will also be engaging the Ministry of Health on mental health sensitisation programmes for motorists and offer support to road crash survivors and motorists battling depression, stress and other mental illnesses.

Halve deaths and injuries

On a grand scale, we will increase our involvement in both national and global campaigns to halve the number of deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2030, in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.6. We will also embrace a multi-sectoral approach in the institution of policy, legal, structural and infrastructural frameworks that would curb road accidents.

We will work with our partners in organising all-year road safety awareness campaigns in a bid to effect behaviour change as we strive to achieve FIA’s ultimate “Vision Zero” of no road fatalities and injuries. We are exploring ways of expanding the rail network to offer alternative means of transport that is safer and faster amid expansion of and adjustments to the road infrastructure.

We will be pushing for the full implementation of the measures encapsulated in the National Bodaboda Action Plan (2020-2024) including the registration of boda boda riders in the Bodaboda Management System, establishment of bodaboda saccos and enforcement of traffic rules for boda boda operators.

Other measures include implementation of the Safe System Curriculum in schools, development of post-crash care, enhancing emergency response systems, supporting regional road safety initiatives and including medical assessments in driver testing and licensing.

We will also adopt the UN’s Streets for Life Campaign on low speed on urban roads, enhance traffic monitoring through cameras, apply instant fines for offenders and establish a National Road Transport and Safety Fund to support road safety programmes.

Our target in 2023 is to see a significant reduction in the number of road crashes and a reduction in the number of fatalities and injuries from any road crash that may occur.

One life lost is one too many. Let’s keep our roads safe. This broad-based approach to road safety can be achieved through close collaboration between sector players—including government ministries, departments and agencies, private sector, partners, vehicle and boda boda owners, driving schools, motorists, riders, passengers and pedestrians.