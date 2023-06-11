The Safari Rally offers a great opportunity to market Kenya

It’s sunrise in the Great Rift Valley and the rays of light are shining through the clouds hovering over African Savannah. The beautiful birds perched in the acacia trees are just getting up and singing their hearts out. Below, the pinnate leaves provide towering Maasai giraffes with breakfast.

This is Lake Naivasha, one of the most famous freshwater bodies in the world, renowned for its gorgeous scenery. The Safari Rally, which brings out the thrills and spills that no other World Rally Championship round could ever do, will be staged here from June 21 to June 25. A star-studded cast led by the eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier of France will be foraging for laurels in the wilderness over four exciting days.

Action begins at the Ndulele Conservancy off the Moi North Lake Road with the Shakedown. Undulating tracks with varying surfaces through a wooded landscape will allow the crews to sample what to expect of the rally and their first feel of the spectacular challenge ahead.

The famous Hell’s Gate stage, with its fast ascents and descents, will be the final competitive stage of the rally on June 25. With perhaps the most scenic backdrop of any of the power stages on the WRC, Hell’s Gate will sign off the rally on a high.

Kalle Rovanperä

This year’s rally promises to be a straight slugfest between Kalle Rovanperä of Finland and Ogier, the 2021 winner and current leader of the WRC standings. Rovanperä and Ogier – winners of the previous two editions – will both field Toyota GR Yaris cars along with Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Hyundai Motorsport has entered a trio of i20 Ns for Esapekka Lappi, Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo, while Ott Tänak, Pierre-Louis Loubet and privateer Jourdan Serderidis will pilot M-Sport Ford Pumas. The imperious Toyota team made history last year, when Rovanperä led a remarkable clean sweep of the top four positions. Only once in nearly three decades has any other manufacturer accomplished the same feat in the championship.

The Safari was first held in 1953, an epic marathon of 2,000 kilometres on often unforgiving terrain. It fast became a great feature, expected annually. For decades, the event was synonymous with the April holidays and everybody with a radio or television followed keenly the performance at every stage. People even had their favourite drivers and machines that they passionately rooted for.

Held on roads still open to the public, it became notorious as the toughest round of the WRC. Arduous conditions and constantly changing weather and more than 5,000 competitive kilometres made simply finishing an achievement.

It’s now a modern rally, but with less than a fortnight to go, many Kenyans still do not know that the cars are about to land. There hasn’t been any blitz of publicity commensurate with the image of the rally.

Darkness of ignorance

It is as if the great event only thrives in the darkness of ignorance. Just like the silent boxing association that had to be publicised to life by Tanzanian pugilist Karim Mandonga. They managed to fill the halls simply because of Mandonga.

That should not be the fate of the Safari. The Ministry of Sports must wake up and realise that this is itself an opportunity to sell Kenya as a magical tourist destination. Brand Kenya, too, should be able to see the gaping prospect to cash in upon. The two entities cannot afford to sleep on the job. The government must be proactive.

In the past, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba lamented about officials embezzling funds released for rally preparations. The government pumped in Sh1.6 billion this year. The CS should not be lamenting anymore; he needs to act aggressively and hold those officials to account. Lamentation is for the weak and not for those who wield power donated to them by the government. It’s time to get up and sell Kenya.

The Safari of old has evolved to fit the new WRC system, but its character remains, with challenging dirt roads, rocky and rutted tracks, unpredictable weather that could transform dry and dusty trails into glutinous mud baths, and stunning, picture-postcard scenery and exotic wildlife.